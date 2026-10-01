THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS Teams With Making Gay History for New Audio Series

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Life Jacket Theatre Company, the creator of the new musical The Gorgeous Nothings, has teamed up with the Making Gay History organization and their award-winning podcast (of the same name) for an in-depth look at the forgotten queer history behind the new musical. Inspired by true events and created/written by Travis Lee Russ, The Gorgeous Nothings uncovers the hidden history of the Fag Ward, a wing of the Men’s Penitentiary on Welfare Island (now Roosevelt Island) in 1930s New York City, where queer men were imprisoned. Set to a lush score drawn from the Great American Songbook, the musical interweaves the stories of six inmates with the high-camp spectacle of their annual Christmas pageant—”The Fag Follies”—alongside the deeply heartfelt interpersonal relationships of finding community at a time when queerness was illegal.

In the 8-episode biweekly Making Gay History podcast series launching on October 19, 2026, Eric Marcus, author and podcast founder/host will explore real-life historical accounts, archival records and forgotten stories that inspired the new musical. The podcast series titled “The Queens of Welfare Island” will bring to life the real “fairies, pansies, and queers,” as the men who were incarcerated on the Fag Ward were identified at the time. The podcast will serve as a companion experience to The Gorgeous Nothings, building a narrative bridge directly into the stage production’s February opening at PAC NYC. Together, the musical and the podcast will bring to light a secret, resilient chapter of queer American history that was never meant to be seen.

Written and created by Travis Lee Russ (Gorey, America is Hard to See) and directed/choreographed by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen, Kimberly Akimbo, Fun Home), The Gorgeous Nothings will make its world premiere at PAC NYC from February 16 through March 14, 2027.

In honor of the launch of episode one of the series featuring a conversation about “The Queens of Welfare Island,” The Gorgeous Nothings and Making Gay History will have a one-night-only celebration of live performances and powerful storytelling. This special live podcast launch brings guests inside the creative process of the musical, its queer history, and the Making Gay History podcast, which is dedicated to preserving, celebrating and amplifying LGBTQ+ history through the voices of the people who lived it. This event coincides with the podcast’s 10th anniversary and the launch of its 16th season.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 11 Hrs 57 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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