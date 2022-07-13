THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR Will Have Off-Broadway Run This Fall at Gene Frankel Theatre

The Girl with the Red Hair, an original play written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, will run this fall at the Gene Frankel Theatre for a two week limited run.

The Girl with the Red Hair is the story about Hayley Jones (Jaclyn Holliday), a young woman admitted into a psychiatric facility who slowly begins to lose her sense of reality as she fights her way out. The play explores the way memory can both help and harm us through traumatic events, according to Mr. Laura.

Cast includes Alexandra Rooney (Young Hayley Jones), Delano Allen (Coury Lewis), Candy Dato (Tabitha Baines), Olivia Fergus-Brummer (Azura), Nicole Marie Hunt (doubling as Pamela Jones and Doctor Michelle Watkins), Mia Rose Kavensky (Cortney Dawson), Katia Mendoza (Eve Craven) and Chelsea Renae (Nurse Janice Brooks).

The play features original songs by Rose Hart and original composition music by Philip Lauto.

The show is produced by Anthony M. Laura, Jaclyn Holliday and Liv Kirby under Mr. Laura's Face to Face Films banner.

Ally McQuade (Stage Manager), Stacie Louis-Jacques (Assistant Stage Manager), Stevie Hebe (Set Designer), Will Elphingstone (Lighting Designer), Ella Danyluk (Sound Designer), Tuesdai Win (Costume Designer), Lufefe Kente (Merchandising) and Gabe Calleja and Kristen Seavey (Production Executives) complete the production team.

The show will run from November 2 - 12, 2022. Ticket information to be released shortly.