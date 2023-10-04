THE ERIC CARLE STORY SHOW Extends Through End of December

The Eric Carle Story Show, the brand new, interactive production from Rockefeller Productions and the team behind the smash hit The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, has extended its run Off-Broadway through December 31st. All tickets are priced at $25.

The Eric Carle Story Show plays at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street), the performance venue housing Sesame Street the Musical which has also extended until December 31st. The production has also added Thursday and Friday morning performances, in addition to its Sunday and Monday slots.

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, this all-new stage production presents four Eric Carle stories in an intimate setting, brought to life by world-class puppeteers and 45 handcrafted, magical puppets.

Introducing THREE new stories on stage for the first time, audiences will enjoy greeting new friends (both big and small) in From Head to Toe, exploring the world with The Very Quiet Cricket, playing along mischievous shapes of Little Cloud, and, of course, helping The Very Hungry Caterpillar on his timeless journey.

The show features puppet design by Rockefeller Productions, lighting design by Jeremy Burd, set design by Tyler Schank, and an original score by Nate Edmondson.

The Eric Carle Story Show plays Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays until the end of October. Starting in November, the production plays Sundays, Thursdays, and Fridays with extra performances between Christmas and New Year's Eve.