THE ERIC CARLE STORY SHOW Extends Through End of December

Off-Broadway production continues its run with new tickets available.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed
Video: Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Photo 2 Video: Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for Octobe Photo 3 Top Off-Broadway Shows for October
Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center Photo 4 Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center

THE ERIC CARLE STORY SHOW Extends Through End of December

The Eric Carle Story Show, the brand new, interactive production from Rockefeller Productions and the team behind the smash hit The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, has extended its run Off-Broadway through December 31st. All tickets are priced at $25.

The Eric Carle Story Show plays at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street), the performance venue housing Sesame Street the Musical which has also extended until December 31st. The production has also added Thursday and Friday morning performances, in addition to its Sunday and Monday slots.

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, this all-new stage production presents four Eric Carle stories in an intimate setting, brought to life by world-class puppeteers and 45 handcrafted, magical puppets.

Introducing THREE new stories on stage for the first time, audiences will enjoy greeting new friends (both big and small) in From Head to Toe, exploring the world with The Very Quiet Cricket, playing along mischievous shapes of Little Cloud, and, of course, helping The Very Hungry Caterpillar on his timeless journey.

The show features puppet design by Rockefeller Productions, lighting design by Jeremy Burd, set design by Tyler Schank, and an original score by Nate Edmondson.

The Eric Carle Story Show plays Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays until the end of October. Starting in November, the production plays Sundays, Thursdays, and Fridays with extra performances between Christmas and New Year's Eve.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Labyrinth Theater Company Reveals 31st Season Photo
Labyrinth Theater Company Reveals 31st Season

 LAByrinth Theater Company has announced its 31st season, returning to its roots with a focus on developing new work. This season will include developmental productions, LAB's renowned Barn Series, and more. Learn more about the full lineup here!

2
Tickets For Harlem Stages Landmark 40th Anniversary Season On Sale September 5 Photo
Tickets For Harlem Stage's Landmark 40th Anniversary Season On Sale September 5

Harlem Stage (Artistic Director and CEO Patricia Cruz) makes tickets available for its 40th Anniversary Season on Tuesday, September 5, and announces the full lineups for its Uptown Nights music series and the newly launched Uptown Nights Latin Music Series.

3
Dana Aber to Debut One-Woman Musical BAGGAGE AT THE DOOR Off-Broadway at AMT Theater Photo
Dana Aber to Debut One-Woman Musical BAGGAGE AT THE DOOR Off-Broadway at AMT Theater

Get ready for a captivating one-woman musical experience as Dana Aber brings 'Baggage at the Door' to the AMT Theater in November. Don't miss this Off-Broadway production that promises to leave audiences spellbound.

4
Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy to be Honored at TOAST TO BROADWAY at the Hudson Theatres Photo
Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy to be Honored at TOAST TO BROADWAY at the Hudson Theatre's Ambassador Lounge

Get ready to celebrate the fall season with Art Lab's 'Toast to Broadway' event at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on November 6th. Join us for an evening of festivities as we honor Broadway stars Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy. Don't miss this opportunity to show your support for the arts and enjoy a night of entertainment.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You