THE ADDAMS FAMILY Musical to Debut in English and Spanish in NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bilingual Broadway Collective (BBCo) has announced its first educational production: The Addams Family, performed in English and Spanish.

Inspired by NYC's vibrant linguistic landscape and having secured special permission from Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), BBCo will produce this unique, 50/50 English and Spanish bilingual translation of The Addams Family as its inaugural high-school production. The musical will premiere at Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School in the spring of 2026 and will be directed by BBCo's Education Coordinator Brett Tubbs, with musical direction by Luis E. Mora and vocal coaching by Belen Moyano. The Addams Family is the first work of "Bilingual Broadway REMEZCLA," an initiative to develop new translations of existing musicals and plays where Spanish dramatically enhances the narrative.

Luis E. Mora, Executive Director of Bilingual Broadway Collective (BBCo), shares, "The United States of America is a place where speaking Spanish publicly is reason enough to be taken into custody, despite the US having the second largest Spanish speaking population in the world. There are more Spanish speakers in the US than in my native Colombia. While I have always advocated for the inclusion of Spanish in the performing arts, this context makes bilingualism today an act of defiance and more important than ever."

The Addams Family has a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Bilingual preparation was done by BBCo's Executive Director Luis E. Mora with musical preparation by Ensemble member Kevin Luis.

Bilingual Broadway Collective is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating language, culture, and creativity through the power of the performing arts. Through our live productions, media campaigns, arts education programs, and community partnerships, we create opportunities for individuals to explore storytelling in English and Spanish.

For tickets, press inquiries, or partnership opportunities, please visit www.bilingualbroadwaycollective.org or email luis@bilingualbroadwaycollective.org.