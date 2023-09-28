THE 24 HOUR PLAYS to Honor Warren Leight at Annual Event in October

THE 24 HOUR PLAYS' 23rd Annual The 24 Hour Plays On Broadway event will honor playwright and screenwriter Warren Leight, a longtime supporter of the organization. This one-night-only event featuring distinguished artists from the New York entertainment community and beyond will be held this year on Monday October 23, 2023 at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street, New York, NY 10036).



“Warren has been an incredible champion for The 24 Hour Plays throughout our history,” said Artistic Director Mark Armstrong. “He’s an extraordinary artist who’s taken every opportunity to elevate and support the work of others. During his tenure with Law and Order (and even before), Warren scoured off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway productions looking for New York actors, many of whom earned their first screen credit as a result of his efforts. He was one of the first showrunners to staff his writers room with playwrights, paving the way for American Playwrights to work in — and subsequently transform — American television as a medium. Writers across stage and screen cheered his incredible leadership during the recent WGA work stoppage. He’s spent his career lifting up others and we’re honored to have the chance to recognize him at this year’s event.”



Warren Leight is the Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony-winning author of Side Man, as well as No Foreigners Beyond This Point (Drama Desk nomination), Home Front, Fame Takes a Holiday, Glimmer, Glimmer and Shine (ATCA nomination) and The Loop. He also wrote the book of the musical Mayor (Drama Desk nomination) and co-wrote the book of Leap of Faith (Drama Desk nomination). Warren was showrunner and Executive Producer of the NBC drama “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” from 2011 – 2016 and 2019-2022 (Imagen, NAACP and PRISM Awards). Previously, he was showrunner and Executive Producer of HBO's Peabody Award-winning “In Treatment,” the FX drama “Lights Out,” and the Edgar-winning “Law and Order: Criminal Intent.”



The full cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.



Tickets begin at $50 and are available at Click Here.

Since 1995, The 24 Hour Plays have brought creative communities together to write, rehearse and perform new plays and musicals in 24 hours. The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway is the annual flagship event where stars from theater, film and television write and perform new work about the world we live in. This one-night-only event showcases great artists in new ways, sparks enduring creative partnerships and offers audiences an electric you-had-to-be-there Broadway experience. Proceeds from The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway support The 24 Hour Plays’ non-profit activities throughout the year, including education programming with students from middle school to college, professional development for emerging artists in The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, the free Viral Monologues series, and partner productions all around the world.



ABOUT THE 24 HOUR PLAYS

The 24 Hour Plays® (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director; Madelyn Paquette, managing director) bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours. Through our radically present approach to theater, we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, builds communities and generates new artistic partnerships. Our events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals, as well as productions in Athens, Denver, Dublin, Finland, Florence, Germany, Little Rock, Los Angeles, London, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Sacramento, Savannah, Mexico City and more. Beginning March 17, 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues generated 600 new free-to-view theater pieces, featuring over 1000 artists, viewed millions of times worldwide and archived in the Library of Congress.



Each summer, we bring together early-career actors, directors, playwrights, producers, composers, designers and stage managers for a free professional intensive culminating in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays in an off-Broadway theater. The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals have introduced audiences and collaborators to a generation of artists changing the game in theater, television and film. The 24 Hour Plays are an enduring New York City institution, while our licensed affiliates and partners produce The 24 Hour Plays and Musicals in theaters and schools, impacting everyone from celebrities to students and strengthening creative communities worldwide - one day at a time.



