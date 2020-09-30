TDF Presents THE MAGIC OF KEVIN SPENCER Via Zoom For Families Who Have Attended TDF Autism-Friendly Performances

The performances takes place via Zoom on Sunday, October 4.

In order to engage with the families with children and adults with sensory sensitivity who have attended TDF's autism-friendly performances, TDF will host The Magic of Kevin Spencer, a virtual performance via Zoom on Sunday, October 4. This 30-minute show features eye-popping illusions and the chance to try a trick at home. Kevin focuses on using his magic to inspire, teach and build community. There will be two performances: 1pm and 2pm and are free for patrons of TDF's Autism-Friendly Performances.

Additionally, on the morning of Saturday, October 10, Mr. Spencer will lead multiple 30-minute Magic Camp sessions for this community. Children and adults with sensory sensitivity will have the opportunity to learn tricks in a small, virtual group setting. These sessions are interactive.

"We are thrilled to have the wonderful illusionist Kevin Spencer engage with our families in the autism community in our first digital event," said Lisa Carling, TDF's Director of Accessibility Programs. "While we don't know how long it will be until we can welcome our audiences back to live autism-friendly performances on Broadway, Kevin's warmth and talents will help bring us together again during this difficult time through Zoom."

"As a performer, one of my greatest privileges is to provide performances that are fully inclusive and appropriate for audiences of all ages and abilities,' said Kevin Spencer. "Bringing families together and giving them something they can enjoy - each in a different way - is what true magic is all about!"

Kevin Spencer is an award-winning magician, the recipient of the 2009 and 2015 International Magician of the Year. He has performed throughout the U.S. and around the world. He is also faculty in the education department at Carlow University in Pittsburgh; a Fulbright Specialist and a subject matter expert on arts integration for special populations for the U.S. Department of State; a research consultant in the School of Health Professions, Department of Occupational Therapy and Institute of Arts in Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He has a master's in education, a Certification in Autism Studies, and is a PhD candidate in special education.

TDF Autism-Friendly Performances Program was founded in 2011 and operates under the umbrella of TDF's Accessibility Programs. To create an autism-friendly setting, the shows are performed in a friendly, supportive environment for an audience of families and friends with children or adults who are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder or other sensitivity issues. Slight adjustments to the production, where possible, will include reduction of any jarring sounds or strobe lights focused into the audience. In the theatre lobby, there will be staffed break areas, if anyone needs to leave their seats during the performance. For these autism-friendly performances, TDF purchases every seat in the theatre and makes tickets available, at discount prices, exclusively to families, groups, schools, etc. whose members include individuals on the autism.

Since the program began in 2011, TDF has presented autism-friendly performances of these Broadway productions: Aladdin, Cats, Come from Away, Elf: The Musical, Frozen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Kinky Boots, Mary Poppins, Matilda, My Fair Lady, Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark, Spongebob Squarepants, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The King and I, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera and Wicked, as well as Disney Jr Live on Tour at the Hulu Theatre at MSG.

