TANGO UNTANGLED Explores The History Of Tango At Teatro Círculo

Teatro Círculo continues its 30th Anniversary celebration with the world premiere of TANGO UNTANGLED, from April 12-21, 2024 created by Argentinian pianist Maurizio Najt, in a presentation of Jurukán Productions and a production of Teatro Círculo as part of The Jeffrey & Paula Gural DANCEseries2024.

From lonely whispers to passionate steps, its performers invite us to explore the soul of Tango, a dance born from the immigrant spirit.

Its director Rubén Darío Cruz says that "This show is the history of tango. From the 1920-1945 many people arrived as immigrants to Argentina and from those mixes of music, cultures and dances Tango was born. When I work with artists, I'm always looking for the theatrical, the dramatic and the human side. Maurizio told me that he had been writing about the history of Tango, and I told him that I wanted to do a Tango show, but not one where the audience would only see couples dancing, but rather give a little context of the history, and thanks to Teatro Círculo we got the opportunity to do it." Teatro Círculo is grateful to Jeffrey Gural and Paula Gural for their generous support to DANCEseries.

TANGO UNTANGLED's creator, composer and pianist, Maurizio Najt has played a leading role in the New York Tango revival scene during the late 90's, performing with New York Tango Trio with whom he toured France, Denmark, Sweden, Russia, and Argentina. He has performed with Grammy winners Tango masters and in award-winning Broadway shows.

Cruz continues, "We want to tell the story of where some songs come from, for example, immigrants looking to connect with others, they didn't speak the same language and they found themselves in places where they knew other people. I want to communicate what that would have felt like, I hope that when you see the show you can experience the journey; what it feels like to arrive in a new country, something that many of us in New York know very well."

'Tango Untangled' will be performed April 12-21, 2024 on the Second Stage of the Teatro Círculo's theater building featuring dancers Andrés Bravo, Ruth Hernández, Carolina Jaurena, and Carlos Mario Urrego; musicians Melisa Atoyan (violin), David Hodges (bandoneon), Maurizio Najt (piano), singer Sofía Tosello and actress Lorenza Bernasconi as the Narrator. Assistant to the director and Stage Manager is Mariana Buoninconti, lighting design by Omayra Garriga Casiano.

More than a performance, TANGO UNTANGLED takes the audience on a journey through time and rhythm delving into the history of Tango.

'Tango Untangled' is part of Teatro Fest NYC 2024, a festival of the Alliance of Teatros Latinos of New York, including Iati Theater, INTAR, Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, Repertorio Español, Teatro LATEA, Teatro SEA, Thalia Spanish Theatre and Teatro Círculo.