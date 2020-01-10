Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre Kicks Off 2020 With YETI, SET, SNOW!

Winter has officially taken over New York City, but families can find joy and adventure with young Widget and Twig on their first snow day with Yeti, Set, Snow! - an original story and marionette production produced by the City Parks Foundation - at the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre. Running now through February 23, 2020, Yeti, Set, Snow! is perfect for families with young children ages 3-8. Yeti, Set, Snow! tells the story of a young girl named Widget, and her friend, Twig, who encounter a yeti named Pascetti and pet cat, Tinsel Kitty, on the first snow day of the winter season. Pascetti, who lives on a mountaintop nearby, dislikes the snow. Through songs and snow day activities, Pascetti discovers not only that snow can be fun, but also learns the value of friendship.

Ticket prices for Yeti, Set, Snow! are: $8 - children under 12 years of age and $12 - all others. Tickets are available online atwww.cityparksfoundation.org/arts/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre and also at the door when available. Purchasing tickets in advance online is strongly encouraged due to high demand. For more information on birthday parties, school group and nonprofit rates, and private rentals, please call 212-639-1697.

In an effort to ensure that family friendly arts programming is accessible to all, the Cottage will be hosting special showings of Yeti, Set, Snow! for children and adults with disabilities at 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM on Friday, January 24th and Friday, February 7th. Each show will have an ASL interpreter and reduced sound while the lights will be dimly kept on instead of turned completely off. For any additional accommodation requests, please contact City Parks Foundation at jwong@cityparksfoundation.org.

Families can also join together for an interactive experience with the show during one of the Puppet Building Workshops being held at the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre each month. Parents and their children will be able to build felt hand and finger puppets of their favorite characters from the show - Pascetti the Yeti and Tinsel Kitty. The workshop is $10 and will be added to the child admission ticket. The fee includes instruction and materials to build one felt hand puppet and one felt finger puppet. Each child participant is limited to one adult/parent chaperone.

A list of upcoming workshops is below.

Saturday, January 18th - 1:00pm to 3:00pm Show begins at 1:00pm and workshop begins at 2:00pm



Saturday, February 1st and 15th - 1:00pm to 3:00pm Show begins at 1:00pm and workshop begins at 2:00pm



For a full list of Yeti, Set, Snow! performance dates and times and to purchase show tickets, visit www.cityparksfoundation.org/arts/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre. Please note the Cottage's performance schedule is subject to change, so be sure to check cityparksfoundation.org/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre for the most up-to-date schedule.

The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre is located in Central Park near the 81st Street and Central Park West entrance, just south of the Delacorte Theater. For more information, maps and walking directions, please visit www.cityparksfoundation.org/arts/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You