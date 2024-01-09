Story TBD: An Evening Of Short Plays Comes to The Tank

The event runs January 27-31.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

How do we decide what a story is of ourselves? How do we create? Story TBD: An Evening of Short Plays explores the art of storytelling through an evening of one-act plays and improv, written and performed by female writers.

The event runs January 27-31 at The Tank.

Look, Carol - by Libby Heily

Carol has just turned fifty. She's tired of being ashamed and afraid. Carol is about to take a drastic step to change the story of herself.

Dream Catcher - by Serena Norr

Davis is a writer. Bell is his muse. He feeds off her imagination, leaving her weak and emaciated. But Bell is growing stronger. Can Davis find his own ideas without Bell's help?

An Excellent Candidate - by Anna Dashem

An Excellent Candidate is a one-woman show about Eliza, an actor on the verge of fame, who's been diagnosed with a disorder fundamentally characterized by an "infinite longing." As Eliza's chronic dissatisfaction dismantles her life, her last hope lies in the possibility of being chosen as a candidate for an experimental clinical trial that could potentially terminate her longing, for good.

Libby Heily performs The Beatle

A solo improv show where Libby will use a one word suggestion from the audience to create as many story ideas as possible in twenty minutes.



