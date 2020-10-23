Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Steven Trumon Gray, Vasthy Mompoint, and Jessica Rush Join BROADWAY'S CALLING

Article Pixel

Tune in this Sunday at 6pm ET.

Oct. 23, 2020  

Steven Trumon Gray, Vasthy Mompoint, and Jessica Rush Join BROADWAY'S CALLING What does OBC mean to you? Original Broadway Cast? Yes! That's what Jessica Rush, Steven Trumon Gray and Vasthy Mompoint are.

This week, Broadway's Calling celebrates Broadway's triple threats. They Sing , They dance, They Act! These three have 16 Broadway shows between them. From Gypsy to Rocky to Mary Poppins to Sponge Bob to My Fair Lady to Jersey Boys to the recent hit, Tina!

This Sunday at 6pm ET, they will unleash their Fourth talent. The art that they create with their hands. Original Broadway CRAFTERS!! Cozy up with host Lance Roberts (Sunset Boulevard, My Fair Lady) this Sunday to find out how these chameleons constantly change their shapes on Broadway and for life.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Shoshana Bean's Upcoming Concert!
  • Northern Light Theatre Presents World Premiere of WE HAD A GIRL BEFORE YOU
  • Exclusive: Keala Settle Sings 'Being Alive' from COMPANY as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
  • 21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!