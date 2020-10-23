Steven Trumon Gray, Vasthy Mompoint, and Jessica Rush Join BROADWAY'S CALLING

Tune in this Sunday at 6pm ET.

What does OBC mean to you? Original Broadway Cast? Yes! That's what Jessica Rush, Steven Trumon Gray and Vasthy Mompoint are.

This week, Broadway's Calling celebrates Broadway's triple threats. They Sing , They dance, They Act! These three have 16 Broadway shows between them. From Gypsy to Rocky to Mary Poppins to Sponge Bob to My Fair Lady to Jersey Boys to the recent hit, Tina!

This Sunday at 6pm ET, they will unleash their Fourth talent. The art that they create with their hands. Original Broadway CRAFTERS!! Cozy up with host Lance Roberts (Sunset Boulevard, My Fair Lady) this Sunday to find out how these chameleons constantly change their shapes on Broadway and for life.

