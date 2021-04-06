Stellar Announces Emerging Creators In Theatre Program

Today, Stellar announces an initiative for innovators looking to develop and present new theatre in the livestreaming space, the Stellar Emerging Creators in Theatre Program. With the help of Stellar, each recipient selected will be given a budget and additional resources to produce their original show to stream exclusively on the platform.

"Livestreaming is one of the biggest opportunities for the live entertainment industry in decades," says Stellar CEO, Jim McCarthy. "This program is designed to help people who want to boldly take advantage of the opportunity and create something exciting for this new medium."

Chosen applicants will get up to $50,000 in a production budget to see their visions become reality. Stellar will lend support to the recipient wherever possible to help make the show a success -- including marketing, broadcasting the show, and technical assistance.

"I encourage people with a fleshed-out concept, theatre experience, creativity, and really, the drive to see their work realized to apply," adds McCarthy. "It's this combination that's going to make the online shows successful and why we want to invest in these creators."

Applications will be evaluated by a panel that includes Broadway producer Brian Moreland (Thoughts of a Colored Man, Blue, American Buffalo), social media and influencer marketing leader Sam Maher (YesBroadway), producer, actor/writer, and IDEA leader Osh Ghanimah (Sing Street, The Frederick Zollo Company, Broadway For All), theater and film director Sammi Cannold (Evita, Endlings and her first documentary feature The Show Must Go On) as well as Jim McCarthy.

Officially launched in October 2020, Stellar was created by the Goldstar team to support an industry in crisis. The platform has grossed millions in ticket and merchandise revenue and generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations. Fans from around the world have accessed the best online live events, streamed to multiple devices with high-quality video and audio, and enjoyed the interactive features. More than 2000 shows have been presented on Stellar. The company is also actively investing in productions for it's Stellar Originals series featuring shows like Jagged Live in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert, Watch With.... Bruce Campbell presents Evil Dead and the upcoming Rock of Ages Live: All Star Reunion Concert and Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert.

In the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown, livestream shows on Stellar have been a lifeline for theatres, artists, and organizations to engage audiences and create much-needed revenue. Now, as the industry charts a course for reopening in-person shows with capacity limitations, organizers will continue with a hybrid model of livestream and in-person performance well into the future.

"Long before the pandemic, the industry's business model had been flawed. After you sell out your house there's nowhere else to go, really, " says McCarthy. "Adding a livestream component allows you to go global and is good marketing to get people to come see your show when they can. Helping emerging creators be successful now will only contribute to the overall health of the industry for years to come."

To submit an application for the Stellar Emerging Creators in Theatre Program go to: www.stellartickets.com/emergingcreators/theatre. The deadline for applications is 11:59pm PT on May 11, 2021.