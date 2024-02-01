Staged Reading Of THE PUMPKIN KID Musical to be Presented At Soho Playhouse in February

Catch the performance on February 13th.

Feb. 01, 2024

"The Pumpkin Kid," an enchanting new musical for audiences of all ages, will be presented in a special reading at the historic Soho Playhouse, 15 Van Dam St., NYC. Scheduled on February 13, 2024, at 6:00 PM. The musical is an adaptation of the storybook of the same name by Jeff LaGreca and Barry Brown with music & lyrics by Suzanne Slade and book by Jeff LaGreca.

An orphan boy with a wagon of misshapen pumpkins, stops to visit his sullen neighbors; a surly blacksmith, a disillusioned woodcarver, and an ill-tempered, yet grief-stricken tailor.

They each loan him a discarded tool, an old saw, a broken spoon and a twisted hat pin, and with these, he is able to create magical carvings that somehow transform even the most cracked and ruined of hearts.

The reading will feature several talented performers from the New York stage: Bones Rodriguez as Bartolo, Tristan Monaghan as The Pumpkin Kid, Kevin Kiniry as The Tailor, Ryan Andes as The Blacksmith, Gaelen Gilliland as the Woodcarver, Dillon Geyselaers as The Candle Man, Amanda Conlon as The Candle Lady, with Caroline Trugman, Glenn Kliers, and Nicolette Boillotat in the Ensemble.

The creative team behind "The Pumpkin Kid" includes Mitch Samu (Music Direction) Suzanne Slade (Music & Lyrics), Jeff LaGreca (Book, Music & Lyrics.)

Date: February 13, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Soho Playhouse, 15 Van Dam St, New York, NY 10013

For more information, visit www.pumpkinkid.net and Facebook




