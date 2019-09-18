Stage Directors And Choreographers Society And Off-Broadway League Reach New 4-Year Agreement

The Off-Broadway League and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) have ratified a new four-year agreement effective July 1, 2019 - June 30, 2023. This collectively bargained agreement (CBA) covers commercial Off-Broadway Producers as well as many Institutional Not-for-Profit Theatres.

After several successful rounds of negotiations, SDC Co-Chairs, Mark Brokaw and Sam Pinkleton and the Off-Broadway League, Co-Chairs, Carol Fishman and Ryan Conway, agreed on compensation increases, including pension and health and development work, increased flexibility to producers for electronic captures, and the inclusion of Fight Choreographers into the Agreement.

"Off-Broadway is at the forefront of innovative and inclusive theatre, work that fuels the theatrical pipeline across our country and beyond," said Terry Byrne, President of the Off-Broadway League. "The Off-Broadway League is grateful to SDC for a successful collaboration on this negotiation. It was evident that both artists and management recognize the importance of this arena, as well as the unique economic challenges faced by theatres of smaller scale. It is an honor to work with the tremendously talented members of the SDC. We are ever inspired by their vision, and we look forward to our work together."

"I am thrilled to have this agreement in place. Off-Broadway is where our members explore, grow and work," states SDC President Pam MacKinnon. "SDC Off-Broadway Negotiating Committee Co-Chairs Sam Pinkleton and Mark Brokaw led a process that resulted in an Agreement that is fair, equitable, and respectful of the crafts of directing and choreographing and the institutions and producers who make up the Off-Broadway League. Our Members look forward to continuing to create great work and engage audiences Off-Broadway for many years to come."

The SDC negotiating committee included Jo Bonney, Leah Gardiner, Sheryl Kaller, Anne Kauffman, Thomas Schall, Christopher Windom, Saheem Ali, Seret Scott, Liesl Tommy, Michael Wilson, and Evan Yionoulis. The League's negotiating committee included Terry Byrne, Dean Carpenter, Beth Dembrow, George Forbes, Gary Glaser, Angela Delaney Kircher, Camron Parker, Kyle Provost, Jenna Ready, Michael Sag, and Caitlyn Thomson, with support from Jonah Eastzer and Off-Broadway League GM, Maricha Miles.

Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) is the theatrical union that unites, empowers, and protects professional stage directors and choreographers throughout the United States. Its mission is to foster a national community by protecting the rights, health, and livelihoods of all of its Members; facilitating the exchange of ideas, information, and opportunities, while educating the current and future generations about the role of directors and choreographers; and providing effective administrative, negotiating, and contractual support. sdcweb.org

The Off-Broadway League was founded in 1959 to foster theatrical productions produced in Off-Broadway theatres, to assist in the voluntary exchange of information among its members, and to serve as the collective voice of its membership in pursuit of these goals.





