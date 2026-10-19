Spotlight: Join us for MARK TWAIN TONIGHT!: A Special Benefit Performance in New York City

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Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas performs the acclaimed Mark Twain Tonight! by Hal Holbrook on Monday, November 2 at 7 pm ET at The Town Hall in New York City, with proceeds benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund. Buy Tickets for this one-night-only special benefit performance.

The 2025 Theater Hall of Fame inductee, known for roles in Our Town and The Balusters, brings to life Mark Twain, whom The New York Times called "the nation's one true comic genius." Through Twain's wit, humor, and timeless observations, Thomas captures the spirit of one of America's most beloved literary voices.

Following the performance, prizewinning author and bestselling biographer Ron Chernow will join Thomas for a special talkback. All proceeds from the evening will support the Entertainment Community Fund in its mission to assist performing arts and entertainment professionals in need.

Mark Twain Tonight! takes place at The Town Hall, 123 West 43rd Street, New York, NY 10036. For more information and to support this cause, visit the Entertainment Community Fund on LinkedIn.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 14 Hrs 24 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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