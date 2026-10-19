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Spotlight: Join us for MARK TWAIN TONIGHT!: A Special Benefit Performance in New York City

All proceeds from the evening will support the Entertainment Community Fund.

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Spotlight: Join us for MARK TWAIN TONIGHT!: A Special Benefit Performance in New York City

Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas performs the acclaimed Mark Twain Tonight! by Hal Holbrook on Monday, November 2 at 7 pm ET at The Town Hall in New York City, with proceeds benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund. Buy Tickets for this one-night-only special benefit performance.

The 2025 Theater Hall of Fame inductee, known for roles in Our Town and The Balusters, brings to life Mark Twain, whom The New York Times called "the nation's one true comic genius." Through Twain's wit, humor, and timeless observations, Thomas captures the spirit of one of America's most beloved literary voices.

Following the performance, prizewinning author and bestselling biographer Ron Chernow will join Thomas for a special talkback. All proceeds from the evening will support the Entertainment Community Fund in its mission to assist performing arts and entertainment professionals in need.

Mark Twain Tonight! takes place at The Town Hall, 123 West 43rd Street, New York, NY 10036. For more information and to support this cause, visit the Entertainment Community Fund on LinkedIn.

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