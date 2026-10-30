Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Spotlight: I BECAME WE 'is ecstatically gorgeous.' at Atlantic Theater
I Became We is a Critic's Pick! "Hallelujah!"
I Became We Extended Thru Nov. 22! The world premiere play by Mona Pirnot, with music by Jack D. Coen, has earned widespread critical acclaim at ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY Off-Broadway.
The New York Times called it a Critic's Pick, hailing the production as "consistently, ecstatically gorgeous. A beautifully composed classical song-cycle with a world-class choir." Culture Sauce awarded it , calling it "a singular achievement, a choral masterpiece that is thoughtful, smart, funny, and frankly unforgettable."
TheaterMania praised I Became We as "a brilliant demonstration of the power of music to make deeply personal feelings broadly accessible," while New York Stage Review noted that "the music is a ceaseless pleasure on the ear. A sophisticated chamber musical of this quality is a rare event." The Front Row Center declared it "one of the best plays I've experienced this season."
The production runs through November 22 at the Linda Gross Theater, 336 West 20th Street. Buy Tickets now or watch a sneak peek of the opening number of I Became We.
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