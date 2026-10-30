Spotlight: I BECAME WE 'is ecstatically gorgeous.' at Atlantic Theater

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I Became We Extended Thru Nov. 22! The world premiere play by Mona Pirnot, with music by Jack D. Coen, has earned widespread critical acclaim at ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY Off-Broadway.

The New York Times called it a Critic's Pick, hailing the production as "consistently, ecstatically gorgeous. A beautifully composed classical song-cycle with a world-class choir." Culture Sauce awarded it , calling it "a singular achievement, a choral masterpiece that is thoughtful, smart, funny, and frankly unforgettable."

TheaterMania praised I Became We as "a brilliant demonstration of the power of music to make deeply personal feelings broadly accessible," while New York Stage Review noted that "the music is a ceaseless pleasure on the ear. A sophisticated chamber musical of this quality is a rare event." The Front Row Center declared it "one of the best plays I've experienced this season."

The production runs through November 22 at the Linda Gross Theater, 336 West 20th Street. Buy Tickets now or watch a sneak peek of the opening number of I Became We.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 14 Hrs 28 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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