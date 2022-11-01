Special Offer: ONLY GOLD at MCC Theater
Special Offer: ONLY GOLD world premiere limited run at MCC Theater!
From the imagination of Tony Award-winning HAMILTON choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, featuring music by Bristish pop sensation Kate Nash and a book co-written by Ted Malawer, comes an electrifying theatrical dance musical. In Only Gold, a royal family's arrival in Paris sets a flurry of actvitity into motion, forcing nobility and townsfolks alike to examine the choices they've made. As loyalties and loves are tested, will they find the courage to follow their hearts? Paris will never be the same.
Use code BWW to save $9 on tickets Thursday, November 5 only.
646-506-9393
*Offer subject to availability. Must order by 11/5/22. Offer not transferrable and cannot be combined with other offers.
The Robert W. WIlson MCC Theater Space
511 West 52nd Street
1, C, E (50th) and N, R, W (49th)
From This Author - BWW Special Offer
October 31, 2022
Special Offer: Spooktacular Savings on HAIRSPRAY at Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium, Nov. 4 -5! You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show.
Special Offer: NUNSENSE at Lakeway Parks
October 31, 2022
Special Offer: Come see the Lakeway Players fall musical, Nunsense. Join the Lakeway Players in an evening of wholesome and zany fun for the musical comedy, Nunsense by Dan Goggin. Performance Dates are November 3, 4, and 5, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 pm; curtain rises at 7:30 pm.
Special Offer: DENA BLIZZARD at Keswick Theatre
October 28, 2022
Special Offer: Dena Blizzard: One Funny Mother at the Keswick Theatre on November 18th. Dena Blizzard: One Funny Mother will be happening at the Keswick Theatre November 18th. Dena Blizzard is the viral video sensation and creator of the Back to School Rant (125 million views), C****nay Go (24 million views) and C****nay Go, and mor.
Special Offer: TWELFTH NIGHT at Spotlighters Theatre
October 27, 2022
Perhaps Shakespeare's most beloved comedy, Twelfth Night (or, What You Will) will debut at Spotlighters Theatre, 817 St. Paul Street in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday, October 28, 2022, and runs through November 13th.
Special Offer: SLEUTH at Garland Civic Theatre
October 27, 2022
Garland Civic Theatre is presenting the classic suspense thriller 'SLEUTH' by Anthony Shaffer, directed by Aimee Thibodeaux, onstage now running through November 6, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 2:30 p.m.