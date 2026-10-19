Special Offer: HOW SHAKESPEARE SAVED MY LIFE at The Public Theater

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It's the final week to catch How Shakespeare Saved My Life at The Public Theater Off-Broadway. Use promo code BARD to unlock $59 tickets. Learn More and secure your seats for this critically acclaimed one-man show, extended through October 25.

Directed by Tony Taccone, Jacob Ming-Trent's Red Bull Theater production has earned praise as one of the top one-man shows of the year. Critics hail it as a "deeply moving testament to transformation, forgiveness, and the power of finding one's voice," with Ming-Trent's "talent shining through as he portrays a wide range of characters." This is a moving testament to the Bard's power and a brilliant showcase of dramatic range.

Book your tickets online at publictheater.org, call Audiences Services at 212.967.7555, or visit the Taub Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street. Don't forget to use promo code BARD for $59 tickets.

Become a Supporter member with a donation of $100 or more and enjoy no-fee, discounted tickets to How Shakespeare Saved My Life and the entire 26/27 Astor Place season. Members receive flexible and free exchanges, priority waitlist access for sold-out productions, dedicated customer service, and food and beverage discounts at Astor Place restaurants.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 13 Hrs 17 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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