Special Offer: HOW SHAKESPEARE SAVED MY LIFE at The Public Theater
The acclaimed one-man show has been extended through October 25.
It's the final week to catch How Shakespeare Saved My Life at The Public Theater Off-Broadway. Use promo code BARD to unlock $59 tickets. Learn More and secure your seats for this critically acclaimed one-man show, extended through October 25.
Directed by Tony Taccone, Jacob Ming-Trent's Red Bull Theater production has earned praise as one of the top one-man shows of the year. Critics hail it as a "deeply moving testament to transformation, forgiveness, and the power of finding one's voice," with Ming-Trent's "talent shining through as he portrays a wide range of characters." This is a moving testament to the Bard's power and a brilliant showcase of dramatic range.
Book your tickets online at publictheater.org, call Audiences Services at 212.967.7555, or visit the Taub Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street. Don't forget to use promo code BARD for $59 tickets.
Become a Supporter member with a donation of $100 or more and enjoy no-fee, discounted tickets to How Shakespeare Saved My Life and the entire 26/27 Astor Place season. Members receive flexible and free exchanges, priority waitlist access for sold-out productions, dedicated customer service, and food and beverage discounts at Astor Place restaurants.
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