Special Offer: HOW SHAKESPEARE SAVED MY LIFE at The Front Row Center at the Public Theater
“A must-see" — David Walters, The Front Row Center at Joseph Papp Public Theater
Don't miss How Shakespeare Saved My Life at the Joseph Papp Public Theater Off-Broadway—a "must see" one-man show now extended through October 25. Use promo code BARD for $59 tickets.Learn More
Jacob Ming-Trent, born with a gift for poetry but rejected as unfit to play the part of the poet, invites audiences into the crevices of his youth in this propulsive one-man show. Directed by Tony Taccone, How Shakespeare Saved My Life is a "deeply moving testament to transformation, forgiveness, and the power of finding one's voice" (Deirdre Donovan, Off Off Online). David Walters of The Front Row Center calls it "one of the top one-man shows I've seen this year."
"Ming-Trent's talent shines through as he portrays a wide range of characters," notes Thom Geier of Culture Sauce.
Get tickets now:
Book online at publictheater.org with promo code BARD Call Audiences Services at 212.967.7555 Visit the Taub Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street
Learn more about accessible performances, including ASL, Open Captioned, and Audio Described options.
Become a Supporter member with a donation of $100 or more and enjoy no-fee, discounted tickets to How Shakespeare Saved My Life and the rest of the 26/27 Astor Place season. Members also receive flexible and free exchanges, the option to join the waitlist for sold out productions, dedicated customer service, and food and beverage discounts at Astor Place restaurants. Learn More about the Supporters program or Learn More to join today.
Ready to support The Public Theater's mission? Learn More about making a donation. Follow the latest updates on Threads.
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