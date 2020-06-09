Source Material Postpones IN THESE UNCERTAIN TIMES in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter

Source Material announced today that they will postpone performances of their World Premiere of In These Uncertain Times, a digital performance piece devised by the company and directed by Artistic Director, Samantha Shay, created for and presented on Zoom. Performances which were originally scheduled for Saturday, June 13, Sunday, June 14, Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21 will now take place on Saturday, July 25 at 7pm EST/4pm PST, Sunday, July 26 at 2pm EST/11am PST, Saturday, August 1 at 7pm EST/4pm PST, and Sunday, August 2 at 2pm EST/11am PST. Admission is a sliding scale donation of $10-$25. No one will be turned away due to a lack of funds. Tickets are available for advance purchase at www.sourcematerialcollective.com . The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

"Source Material has made the decision to postpone our Zoom play, In These Uncertain Times. When we started the process of this performance, it was a timely and meaningful response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but here we find ourselves in an historic civil rights movement. It remains true that in times like these, art should be made, however, this project is not directly related to Black Lives Matter, and although it speaks to the uncertainty of now, to pretend it truly uplifts BLM would be a gentrification of an important movement. It also must be said, and we say this for other artists and arts organizations to hear and see, that facilitating an artistic process at this time (and all other times, but especially now) in a room of white and BIPOC artists does not make the same ask of everyone, and right now that complexity must be held, respected, and honored; which means postponing. However, this cancellation is not passive, but a call to action. We do this in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and in order to make our artists and audiences available in the coming weeks to dismantle white supremacy. We look forward to the ways in which BLM will have only gained more momentum in the coming days, weeks, and years to come."

Ticket buyers can choose to have their ticket refunded, hold their ticket for a rescheduled performance, or have their ticket donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

In These Uncertain Times is a digitally-devised performance piece, made specifically for its medium. It is a new dramaturgy defined by dystopia, and it is a love letter to the art of theatre. Stemming from a group of artists wondering if COVID-19 is the death of theatre as we know it, In These Uncertain Times is a tragicomic, Chekhovian Zoom performance. From drinking competitions, sad Chekhov monologues, and corona-virus meme collages, In These Uncertain Times' focal point is the impossibility of theatre as we've known it, and forges a new path in the artform, while grieving for the past.

The cast will feature James Cowan (Into the Fog with Source Material), Miles Hartfelder (Streetcar Named Desire with director James Franco), Annelise Lawson* (Babes In The Woods at Signature Theatre), Stephanie Regina* (The White Album at BAM; CasablancaBox at HERE), Raven Scott (Scorpion on CBS), Victoria Sendra (Ivo van Hove's Network on Broadway), and Grace Tiso (Big Time Adolescence at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival).

