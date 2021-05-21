Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson to Appear on STARS IN THE HOUSE to Benefit You Gotta Believe

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that Soleil Moon Frye (Punky Brewster) and Cherie Johnson (Cherie) will appear on STARS IN THE HOUSE on Saturday, May 29th to support You Gotta Believe, whose goal is to find youth permanent families, so that they have the support system they need to live safely and to their highest potential.

The beloved 80's sitcom centered around Punky Brewster who finds a new family after being adopted by a foster parent.

All episodes will livestream at 8pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and donate to You Gotta Believe. And of course, there is a good chance for some live music!

Seth and James, who serve on the You Gotta Believe Board of Believers, will be joined by You Gotta Believe's Executive Director, Jennifer Pinder, New York City Council Member Stephen Levin, and Youth Advocate Bianca Bennett-Scott.

"Seth and James have been loyal supporters of You Gotta Believe for several years and their family is a direct reflection of YGB's mission and values," said Jennifer Pinder, Executive Director, You Gotta Believe. "We are ecstatic about their upcoming conversation with Soleil and Cherie because Punky Brewster was one of the first television shows to highlight adoption from foster care. This Stars in the House episode is the perfect way to bring attention to the many kids hoping for families during Foster Care Awareness Month."

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.