Signature Theatre to Host AN EVENING WITH PATRICK L. RILEY at SUNSET BABY This Thursday

The Signature Theatre Company, Biz Chica Media, and Patrick L. Riley will present "An Evening with Patrick L. Riley" this Thursday, February 22nd.

The event will include a 6:30p pre-show hang with Patrick and Friends (including cash bar), pre-show DJ set from playwright Jocelyn Bioh, before the 7:30p performance of "Sunset Baby."

Signature Theatre is currently presenting Signature Premiere Resident, Tony Award nominee, and MacArthur Fellow Dominique Morisseau’s Sunset Baby, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. A “smart and bracing” play that “covers vast acres of social and political ground” (The New York Times), Sunset Baby highlights the collision of ideological conviction with the complexities of everyday survival in the story of a Black revolutionary’s fraught reunion with his adult daughter. The production runs through March 10 (official opening February 20) in The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W. 42nd Street).

Set in East New York, Sunset Baby explores the relationship between Nina and her estranged father Kenyatta. A former Black revolutionary and political prisoner, Kenyatta reappears to claim a coveted piece of Nina’s late Mother's legacy. While Kenyatta had visions of changing the world, his daughter became everything he feared. Now he’s at her mercy for his own redemption. This is a story about love, political action, and one woman’s journey from a brutal existence to her own liberation.

In Signature’s production, Russell Hornsby (at Signature: King Hedley II; Fences on Broadway & 2016 film; “Lincoln Heights,” “BMF”) plays Kenyatta, Emmy Award nominee Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth) plays Nina, and J. Alphonse Nicholson (at Signature: Paradise Blue; A Soldier’s Play on Broadway; “P-Valley”) plays Damon, Nina’s boyfriend. The creative team is Wilson Chin (Scenic Designer), Emilio Sosa (Costume Designer), Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Designer), Curtis Craig (Co-Sound Designer), Jimmy Keys aka “J. Keys” (Co-Sound Designer), Katherine Freer (Projection/Video Designer), Ann C. James (Intimacy Coordinator/Cultural Specialist), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Mars Wolfe (Production Stage Manager).