Sharon Gless to Appear on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will speak with multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Sharon Gless about her iconic career and upcoming new memoir "Apparently There Were Complaints," on tonight's episode of "Stars In The House" to benefit The Actors Fund.

The memoir spans Gless' childhood and five decades as an actress in Hollywood, from her work on "Cagney & Lacey," "Queer as Folk," "Burn Notice," and countless other shows, movies, and international stage productions, Gless holds nothing back in this deeply personal book that spills all in her laugh-out-loud, juicy and touching life story. "Apparently There Were Complaints" will be released on December 7th via Simon & Schuster.

A fifth-generation Californian, Gless knew from a young age that she wanted to be an actress. After some rocky teenage years that included her parents' divorce and some minor (and not-so-minor) rebellion, Gless landed a coveted spot as an exclusive contract player for Universal Studios. In 1982, she stepped into the role of New York Police Detective Christine Cagney for the series "Cagney & Lacey," which reached an audience of 30 million weekly viewers and garnered Gless two Emmy Awards. The show made history as the first hour-long drama to feature two women in the leading roles.

Gless continued to make history long after "Cagney & Lacey" was over. In 2000, she took on the role of outrageous Debbie Novotny in "Queer as Folk." Her portrayal of a devoted mother to a gay son and confidant to his gay friends touched countless hearts and changed the definition of family for millions of viewers.

The episode will livestream at 8pm EST on Monday, November 29th on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and make donations.

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.