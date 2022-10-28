Seven Writers Join Theatre Now's Musical Writers Lab

Theatre Now New York, a non-profit artist service organization and theatre company dedicated to supporting musical theatre writers, has added seven writers to their Musical Writers Lab. The new members will join 27 continuing artists in the Local NYC and National chapters of the group.

"We received submissions from across the country and were energized by the incredibly high level of talent. We're thrilled to welcome these artists; they bring fresh perspectives and exciting possibilities to our community " says Thomas Morrissey, Theatre Now's Artistic Director. "We look forward to supporting the continuing development of their work."

Writer Kit Goldstein Grant will join the Local NYC chapter, and the writing teams of Carrie Caffrey & Earl Marrows, David Gosz & Leo Fotos, and Jennine "Doc" Krueger & Lauren McCall will take part in the National chapter. Each chapter meets biweekly to share work in progress and give and receive feedback and support from one another and from Theatre Now, which backs Lab members' projects with readings and developmental workshop productions.

Kit Goldstein Grant is a composer, lyricist and librettist. She wrote the NPR Planet Money superhero musical Micro-Face, and her musical The Nose has been produced multiple times in South Africa and NYC. Other credits include: The Giant Hoax (Indieworks Theatre Co.), Where Angels Fear to Tread (Moxie Arts) and The Wrong Box (Theatre for the New City). Five of her musicals for young audiences have toured with the Schenectady Theatre for Children, including It's Raining Tamales!, published by YouthPLAYS. Goldstein has studied at Juilliard and the BMI Musical Theatre Writing Workshop, and teaches with Paper Kite Arts. www.kitgoldstein.com

Carrie Caffrey (lyricist, book writer) & Earl Marrows (composer) are a team of new musical theatre writers based in New York City and Sydney, Australia. Their songs have been featured in the Lincoln Center Broadway's Future Songbook Series, Off-Broadway in Rattlestick Playwrights' Theater's Village Song, at Tisch's New Studio on Broadway, 54 Below, NYMTF, and at venues internationally including London's Bread & Roses Theatre, Musical Theatre Radio, York University in Toronto, and the Under the Arch Incubator in St. Louis. During the pandemic, their work was also featured digitally in numerous cabarets like York Theatre Company's "In the Pipeline" Series and Allen & Gray's New Voices Concert Series. The duo's projects include stage musicals For Show (O'Neill NMTC semi-finalist), Hell on Earth, and Born For Today. Caffrey & Marrows are both graduates of the NYU Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. They are proud members of the Dramatists Guild, ASCAP, and New Play Exchange.

David Gosz & Leo Fotos are musical theatre creators based in New York and first year members of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop. Their works include TRU, a musical centering around mental health and community (2017 NYMF Finalist, 2018 CMTF Winner of "Best Music", 2019 Premiere at Stage 773, endorsed by NAMI, The Kennedy Forum, Hope For The Day, and other mental health/community organizations, streamable on all listening platforms) and San, a musical encapsulating the life of Mardi Gras designer San Nicholas (2022 Eugene O'Neill NMTC Semi-Finalist, 2022 NYTF Selection). Music by Gosz & Fotos was featured in the first commissioned TikTok musical For You, Paige.

Jennine "Doc" Krueger (librettist) has competed in world, national, and local slam poetry competitions. She holds four titles; this includes being a member of the Killeen Poetry Slam that placed 2nd overall in the nation in 2012 and the Neo Soul Poetry Slam placing 1st in group piece finals in 2013. She was the 2015 season slam champ for Austin's Neo Soul and has now coached several national teams for Austin Poetry Slam. Her poetry and dramatic works have been published in Santa Fe Literary Review and the Sierra Nevada Review as a winner in the Brian Turner Literary Arts Prize, and her dramatic work has won "Best of Fest" five times in Austin's Frontera Festival. Lauren McCall (composer) is an educator from Atlanta, Georgia, studying music technology at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Together, Krueger & McCall have been collaborating for the past several years on musical theater projects. They are currently working on Green, based on Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, Le Morte D'Arthur, and the Canterbury Tales. By creating Green, they hope to make medieval texts accessible while also adding to representation on stage and behind the stage.

Theatre Now New York is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. Since 2013, they have produced the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-minute musicals. In addition, they offer licensing support for new short- and long-form musicals in partnership with Music Theatre International. More information can be found at TNNY.org.