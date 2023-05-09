Selections Revealed For 5th Annual Rogue Theater Festival In Association With Abingdon Theatre Company

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced their partnership with Rogue Theater Festival in their fifth year of bringing new work to the stage.

Rogue Theater Festival is back once again making waves for emerging playwrights. This year on June 6th-18th, they're presenting over twenty, brand new, one act shows at Theatre Row in New York City and on ShowTix4U. Rogue is staying true to its name by choosing to not only present mostly full length shows, but to also extend its festival an entire week because of the massive amazing new work submissions that flooded its inbox this year. In its five years of supporting emerging artists and presenting their work, Rogue has been able to share over 150 new shows and work with over 500 artists in New York City and around the globe. Uniquely Rogue, some of those shows have taken place entirely virtually with playwrights submitting work from across the country and across the pond to be viewed throughout the entire run of the festival.

A self described 'mom-and-pop' theater festival, Rogue prides itself on providing a positive and intimate experience for all the playwrights and performers who participate each year. "Before I created Rogue," says Allison Hohman, founder and Artistic Director of Rogue Theater Festival, "I participated in a handful of theater festivals in New York City and each one seemed to be lacking the same thing; compassion and care for the playwrights and performers who were involved." With that realization, the Rogue Theater Festival was born and continues to grow year after year.

Not only has Rogue Theater Festival grown to be able to present full length shows this year and extend the festival by a week, it's also proud to announce Rogue will now be collaborating with longtime Off-Broadway powerhouse Abingdon Theatre Company. Abingdon is a champion for shedding light on playwrights writing on a variety of perspectives and consistently providing a supportive and nurturing environment for their artists, which, to Rogue, is what it's all about. Chad Austin, Artistic Director of Abingdon Theatre Company, said, "I am thrilled to help amplify the work of the artists chosen to participate in Rogue's fifth annual festival. Under the leadership of Allison Hohman, Rogue continues to shine a light on emerging playwrights, and I am elated to support my friend and frequent collaborator along with all the artists associated."

The lineup for Rogue this year includes new plays, musicals, staged readings, and an entire second week labeled Rogue Theater Festival: Encores! This second week will feature artists that have worked with Rogue in the past, and end by presenting the play "Senseless" by Wayne L. Firestone, which has been developed over his years of participating in the festival. Rogue Theater Festival and Rogue Theater Festival: Encores! will be running at Theatre Row June 6th-18th, 2023 and will premiere eleven brand new shows. You can catch the other eleven brand new shows streaming on ShowTix4U during that same time frame. Tickets will be on sale May 22nd and available for purchase online or by phone. Check out the schedule for our twenty two brand new shows below. For more information go toClick Here

Schedule of Events

June 6th-11th: Theatre Row: New York, New York

Tuesday, June 6th at 7pm Downtown: A New Musical in Concert By: Gavin Matthias

Wednesday, June 7th at 7pm Heartbreak in Tompkins Square Park By: Chrstine Stoddard

Thursday, June 8th at 7pm Every 7ish Minutes By: Rebecca Kane

Friday, June 9th at 7pm Surviving the Rosenthals By: Arnie Roman

Saturday, June 10th at 7pm Abandon All Hope By: Peter Fenton

Sunday, June 11th at 3pm Feedback By: Katherine Boorstein

June 13th-18th: Theatre Row: New York, New York

Tuesday, June 13th at 7pm This House is Not a Home By: Kyle Thomas

Wednesday, June 14th at 2pm Hoyt St. By: Francesca Bolam

Wednesday, June 14th at 7pm Nosebleed: A "comedy" about hypotheticals, mail, and crazy loud sex By: Carly Polistina

Friday, June 16th at 7pm Senseless By: Wayne L. Firestone

Saturday, June 17th at 2pm Snowball By: Maeve Kelley Baker

Saturday, June 17th at 7pm Senseless By: Wayne L. Firestone

Sunday, June 18th at 3pm Senseless By: Wayne L. Firestone

June 5th-18th: ShowTix4U: Digital Streaming

Wilbur's New Wife By: Coni Koepfinger

Way Out By: Cindi Sansone-Braff

Sunshine in Every Window By: Rex McGregor

The Garden By: Hannah Bakke and Maxwell Emmett Ward

Helter Shelter By: Phil Way

The Perfect Match By: Johanna Beale Keller

Speed Dating By: Curt Strickland

Scenes from the Lives of Twins By: Larry Rinkel

Three Comedies By: John Tierney

Love's a Thin Diet By: Ami Losi

Ocean in a Teacup By: Joel Krantz

Established over 30 years ago, Abingdon Theatre Company (ATC) develops and produces critically acclaimed brave new works. Most recently, ATC produced the New York Premiere of Queens Girl in the World which was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre. Other recent productions include the NYT Critics' Pick, Get on Your Knees, written and performed by Jacqueline Novak, which was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Abingdon Theatre Company's One Night Only Series has showcased work such as Alex Edelman's Just for Us which went on to receive Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, The Prompter starring Oscar-winning actress Estelle Parsons, and Date Of A Lifetime, a new musical with book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner Jr. ATC's free to the public Around the Table Series has produced staged readings of exciting and challenging new plays such as The Inferno by Chris Sherman and Arancini by Joey Merlo. In 2020, ATC established Abingdon Virtual and has since produced three award-winning films including As Apple Pie, written and directed by Artist-in-Residence Pierre Marais, which was an official selection of the Cannes World Film Festival for Best Young Filmmaker and won multiple awards at festivals including Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Drama USA. Abingdon Virtual's premiere film, It Cries Too Loudly, was an official selection of the Prague International Short Film Awards and won Best Cinematography and Best Short Film at the Eastern European Film Festival.