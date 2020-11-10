Seize the Show Announces New Immersive Storytelling Experience SAVING WONDERLAND

Performances will take place on Thursday, November 19 at 8pm ET; Friday, November 20 at 7 & 9pm ET; and Saturday, November 21 at 8pm ET.

It was announced today that David Carpenter, the multi-platform entertainment producer (SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW on Broadway, Puffs: Filmed live) and CEO of Gamiotics Inc., will present SAVING WONDERLAND, the latest live performance real-time gaming experience from Seize the Show. Performances will take place on Thursday, November 19 at 8pm ET; Friday, November20 at 7 & 9pm ET; and Saturday, November 21 at 8pm ET. Tickets for all performances can be purchased HERE.

Do you miss live entertainment? Did you ever wonder what happened to Wonderland after Alice returned home? Find out in Seize The Show's exciting step forward in real-time live performance gaming, SAVING WONDERLAND. In this innovative new adventure, the audience is plunged back down the rabbit hole as Alice herself, choosing the direction of the story in this fantastical re-thinking of the popular classic. Filled with beloved characters and mind-bending puzzles, the familiar turns peculiar as you search for missing gears from the White Rabbit's watch in order to restore order to Wonderland and help save the day. Choose to be a game changer with an immersive real-time gaming experience where storytelling meets the thrill of gameplay. You won't find anything else like it out there.

SAVING WONDERLAND is written by Attilio Rigotti, Kevin Hammonds, David Andrew Laws and Jacob Thompson and produced and directed by David Carpenter. Caroline Prugh serves as the story editor. The Acting Company includes Samantha Blain, Lynn Craig, Kim Morgan Dean, Michael Indeglio, Pooya Mohseni, Michael Pilato, and Jacob Thompson. Production stage manager is Sarah Reynolds, stage manager is Kaila Hill, with Gamiotics software designed by Dave Keene, sound design by Ryan Milligan, original music by Ben Boecker, video design by Isaac Maupin, and projection design by Kaila Hill. Victoria Cairl oversees business development.

For more information, visit seizetheshow.com.

ABOUT SEIZE THE SHOW:

Not your run of the mill experience, Seize the Show is a 60 minute-long immersive live performance gaming experience where storytelling meets the thrill of gameplay. Each performance features original stories written by leading writers and performed virtually in real time, all you need is your phone and computer to join. Using the patent pending Gamiotics technology, the audiences' voices are heard when they have the power to choose the outcome of the story through voting for choices, solving puzzles, or winning mini games that move the narrative forward. With the power in the palm of their hand, Gamiotics technology reveals and displays the audiences' choices live, creating a completely immersive experience of interaction with the actors and the Seize the Show community. Each show's journey and ending won't be like the last and it's up to YOU to decide where the narrative will go. Choose to be a gamechanger.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You