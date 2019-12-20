See What's Weird And Wonderful In NYC And Beyond This Christmas

Article Pixel Dec. 20, 2019  

Sometimes, during the holiday season - as much as you love your friends and fam - you just need a break.

Chatting and reminiscing is exhausting! And if you're anything like us, the chance to sit in a theater and soak up some weirdly wonderful art (without having to talk to anyone) is the perfect escape. Lucky for you, we've found a bunch of shows that fit the bill.

Check them out and grab tickets below.

Nutcracker Rouge by Company XIV

Bushwick, Brooklyn

Burlesque, Opera, Dance

No big deal, but Company XIV's sparkling reimagining of the beloved "Nutcracker" ballet has been called "dazzling and genius" by The New York Times. See it for yourself before it's too late.

Get Tickets

Beetlejuice

Midtown, Manhattan

Broadway, Musical

Broadway is officially #weird because the ghost-with-the-most has taken over Times Square with spookily perfect performances, a set that will blow your mind, and songs you won't stop singing.

Get Tickets

Drunk Shakespeare

Midtown, Manhattan

Comedy

What happens when one professional actor has five shots of whiskey and then attempts to perform in a Shakespearean masterpiece? Well, you'll just have to see for yourself.

Get Ticketsi??

Janeane Garofalo at EastVille

Boerum Hill, Brooklyn

Stand-Up Comedy

You've seen her on your screen in "Saturday Night Live," "Wet Hot American Summer," and more. Now's your chance to see comedian Janeane Garofalo do what she does best: stand-up.

Get Tickets

Off-Broadway Magic Show

West Village, Manhattan

Magic

This is NYC's longest-running Off-Broadway magic show. Each show features some of the best illusionists in the world. Prepare to be blown away by head-scratching sleight of hands, and more.

Get Tickets

Golden Girls LIVE: The "Lost" Christmas Episode

Midtown, Manhattan

Comedy, Parody

Whether you grew up on "The Golden Girls" or not, this drag parody is literally everything you could ever wish for this holiday season. It's absolutely hilarious and unpredictable (in the best way).

Get Tickets

Out of Town Rec: Moby-Dick

Boston, Massachusetts

Musical

The only way to get tix to this new musical from the creative team behind "The Great Comet" and "Hadestown" is through our exclusive $20 Lottery. Take a trip to Boston, enter our Lottery, and (fingers crossed you win!) get to know "Moby-Dick" in a whole new way.

Get Tickets



