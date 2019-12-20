See What's Weird And Wonderful In NYC And Beyond This Christmas
Sometimes, during the holiday season - as much as you love your friends and fam - you just need a break.
Chatting and reminiscing is exhausting! And if you're anything like us, the chance to sit in a theater and soak up some weirdly wonderful art (without having to talk to anyone) is the perfect escape. Lucky for you, we've found a bunch of shows that fit the bill.
Check them out and grab tickets below.
Nutcracker Rouge by Company XIV
Bushwick, Brooklyn
Burlesque, Opera, Dance
No big deal, but Company XIV's sparkling reimagining of the beloved "Nutcracker" ballet has been called "dazzling and genius" by The New York Times. See it for yourself before it's too late.
Beetlejuice
Midtown, Manhattan
Broadway, Musical
Broadway is officially #weird because the ghost-with-the-most has taken over Times Square with spookily perfect performances, a set that will blow your mind, and songs you won't stop singing.
Drunk Shakespeare
Midtown, Manhattan
Comedy
What happens when one professional actor has five shots of whiskey and then attempts to perform in a Shakespearean masterpiece? Well, you'll just have to see for yourself.
Janeane Garofalo at EastVille
Boerum Hill, Brooklyn
Stand-Up Comedy
You've seen her on your screen in "Saturday Night Live," "Wet Hot American Summer," and more. Now's your chance to see comedian Janeane Garofalo do what she does best: stand-up.
Off-Broadway Magic Show
West Village, Manhattan
Magic
This is NYC's longest-running Off-Broadway magic show. Each show features some of the best illusionists in the world. Prepare to be blown away by head-scratching sleight of hands, and more.
Golden Girls LIVE: The "Lost" Christmas Episode
Midtown, Manhattan
Comedy, Parody
Whether you grew up on "The Golden Girls" or not, this drag parody is literally everything you could ever wish for this holiday season. It's absolutely hilarious and unpredictable (in the best way).
Out of Town Rec: Moby-Dick
Boston, Massachusetts
Musical
The only way to get tix to this new musical from the creative team behind "The Great Comet" and "Hadestown" is through our exclusive $20 Lottery. Take a trip to Boston, enter our Lottery, and (fingers crossed you win!) get to know "Moby-Dick" in a whole new way.