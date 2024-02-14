See Alan Cumming, James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison & More at 92NY This Month

92NY will be presented conversations with Alan Cumming, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb and many more in the month of Feburary.

See full programming below!



Savannah Guthrie IN CONVERSATION WITH Hoda Kotb: REFLECTIONS ON FAITH

Thu, Feb 22, 7:30 pm ET, from $25

***In Person & Online***



Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC’s TODAY show, is one of the most trusted voices in the news. She’s also the bestselling author of two books for children, Princesses Wear Pants and Princesses Save the World — and is the executive producer of the Netflix show Princess Power, which is based on her book series. Join her for an intimate and personal conversation with her fellow co-host Hoda Kotb as they discuss her new book, Mostly What God Does . Hear why — in these times of fear and anxiety — Guthrie believes that the power of faith and belief in God can help us make sense of the world. Reflecting on love, presence, praise, grace, hope, and purpose, she will share personal insights into ways in which her faith has helped guide her path to finding hope within her career, being a daughter and a mother, grief, and even the mundane moments of life.



XYZ PRESENTS: PEACOCK’S THE TRAITORS: WATCH PARTY AND CONVERSATION WITH Alan Cumming AND CATHERINE COHEN

Mon, Feb 25, 7 pm ET, from $25

***In Person & Online***

*Online tickets are for the Talk only. They do not include the screening. Talk begins at approximately 8:10 pm ET.

If you’re a fan of Peacock’s The Traitors, hold onto your kilts, dearies! Alan Cumming is hosting a watch party and conversation with Catherine Cohen about the killer reality series. Enjoy a screening of the latest episode on the big screen, then get the lowdown on the killer all-celebrity cast, the diabolical twists and turns, stories from behind the scenes, and more! For the uninitiated, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.



Mon, Feb 26, 7-8:30 pm ET, from $20

***Online***

Conversations with today’s most iconic cabaret artists and innovators, hosted by award-winning cabaret performer and 92NY School of Music faculty member Michael Kirk Lane. Tonight, he welcomes the award-winning stars of Strange Loop, and co-hosts of the podcast 5 Questions with James and JAM, James Jackson, Jr and John-Andrew Morrison. The conversation will end with a lively Q&A session for participants to ask their burning questions.



KARA SWISHER IN CONVERSATION WITH Don Lemon: BURN BOOK

Mon, Feb 26, 7:30 pm ET, from $25

***In Person & Online***

While tech titans bragged they would “move fast and break things,” award-winning journalist Kara Swisher was moving faster and breaking news. Covering the explosion of the digital sector in the early 1990s, she developed a long track record of digging up and reporting the truth of this new world order. Her consistent scoops drove one CEO to accuse her of “listening in the heating ducts” and for Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg to once say: “It is a constant joke in the Valley when people write memos for them to say, ‘I hope Kara never sees this.’”

Burn Book is part memoir, part history and a recounting of tech’s most powerful players. It’s the inside story of modern Silicon Valley and the biggest boom in wealth creation in the history of the world and for all it has given the world, it now sits at the center of global power, creating a clear and present danger to humanity. It’s an accounting of the tech industry and its founders who wanted to change the world but broke it instead Despite the damage, Swisher remains optimistic about tech’s potential to help solve problems and not just create them, and calls upon the industry to make better, more thoughtful choices, even as a new set of powerful AI tools are poised to change the world yet again.