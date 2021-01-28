Second Extension of HIP HOP CINDERELLA - A NEW MUSICAL Announced

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hip Hop Cinderella - A New Musical' will now be streaming through February 28, 2021.

Jan. 28, 2021  
Amas Musical Theatre in association with HipHopMusicals.com have announced that they are extending "Hip Hop Cinderella - A New Musical," a family-friendly intergalactic romp with a cool, hip hop vibe, laughs, adventure and unforgettable songs for a second time. This virtual theatrical experience enjoyed its online launch on December 10, 2020 and was only to be available on demand through December 27, 2020. An initial extension was annnoucced through January 31. However, due to popular demand, the stream will now be available for an additional four (4) weeks through February 28, 2021. Tickets are priced at $20 (general admission), $15 (students/seniors) and $25 (viewing family) and may be purchased at www.amasmusical.org. All proceeds will benefit Amas Musical Theatre's education programs.

In this reimagining of the classic fairy tale, teenage Cinderella and her rapping robot companion Runka live on planet Zolla. They toil under the thumb of Cinderella's stepmom, Lady Zurka, and her two social media obsessed stepsisters, Zig and Zag. The galaxy has lost its groove, and the Prince is throwing a Hip Hop Ball and Rap Competition to turn the beat around. Traveling via a quantum time warp, Cinderella transforms into "Ella C" and fights to win the competition. Upon returning to planet Zolla, Ella C is forced into a royal rap battle against Lady Zurka with a surprising result.

In a past statement, Linda Chichester, Co-Founder of HipHopMusicals.com said "We are thrilled with the positive response. Virtual Theater, Rap, Hip Hop, TikTok, Pop, combined with Musical Theatre are exciting new voices for female empowerment and diversity." While Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer of Amas Musical Theatre shared "The response from our audience has been most gratifying and we are grateful for the opportunity to share our work with a greater audience through this New Medium."

Directed by Christopher Scott, Amas Artistic Associate, with musical direction by Evan Alparone, the cast features alumni students of the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy. They are: Alexis Aguiar, Cassandra Barckett, Jamiel Tako L. Burkhart, Brian Criado, Emily Lang and Lexy Piton. The stage manager is Benjamin A. Vigil and Nikki Wen is assistant stage manager. Video Editor is Matt Gurren.


