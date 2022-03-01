Second Extension Announced for SPACE DOGS at MCC Theater

MCC Theater announced today that Space Dogs, a new musical written by and starring Van Hughes (Burn All Night) and Nick Blaemire (Glory Days) has been extended for a second time. Directed by Ellie Heyman (amfAR's Angels in America), Space Dogs will now play through Sunday March 20, 2022 at MCC Theater (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019).

MCC has also announced a special one-night event, Behind the Lyrics, with Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire immediately following the Monday March 7 performance. Using songs from the musical, Hughes and Blaemire will share a deep dive into their songwriting for Space Dogs, highlighting their creative process, artistic/genre influences, musical development, collaboration, cut lyrics, and more. The event is included with tickets purchased for that evening's performance, which are available at mcctheater.org.

Space Dogs tells the heartbreaking, mind-blowing true story of Laika and the Chief Designer -- a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. Written and performed by actor-musicians Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, it is a sweeping, kaleidoscopic tale of invention, betrayal, international political intrigue, and the immortal friendship that exists between man and dog, as they journey together to the stars.

Space Dogs features scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Haydee Zelideth Atuñano, lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins, sound design by Nathan Leigh, projection design by Stefania Bulbarella and Alex Basco Koch, and puppet and props design by Amanda Villalobos. Choreography is by Darrell Grand Moultrie and Justin Scribner is the production stage manager. Noah Kieserman serves as the understudy. Casting is by The Telsey Office - Geoff Josselson CSA.

Space Dogs is produced in association with Tricia Small.

Space Dogs is supported by the Gary Platt Initiative for New Musicals, Nicole and Stephen Eisenberg, the Burton A. Zipser and Sandra D. Zipser Foundation, and public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council. Space Dogs was developed in MCC's SongLabs with leadership support provided by Jill Furman.

Space Dogs began previews on January 25 and opened on February 13 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater. The original cast album of Space Dogs is now available through Ghostlight Records. The album is produced by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer, and is available at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/SpaceDogs.

The performance schedule for Space Dogs is as follows: Mondays and Tuesdays at 7:30pm; Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm; and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30pm.

Tickets start at $39 and are available now at mcctheater.org.

Three-show subscriptions start at $159.50 (including all handling fees) and include Space Dogs; Here She Is, Boys; and soft plus unlimited free ticket exchanges, 20% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and first access to tickets. Memberships start at $67 (including all handling fees) and include the three productions at a discounted rate of $45 per ticket, up to three free ticket exchanges per production, 10% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and access to tickets ahead of the general public. Subscriptions and memberships are available for purchase beginning today at mcctheater.org.

MCC Theater requires that all audience members provide proof of full vaccination and booster, if eligible, along with a government issued photo ID with matching name at the point of building entry on performance date. Masks must be worn at all times in the building. KN95/N-95 masks provide the strongest protection against COVID-19 and are strongly encouraged for audience members. The policy is outlined in detail here.

MCC Theater will stay current with and adhere to the guidelines of the CDC and WHO, therefore, this policy is subject to change pending any and all updates. Policy changes will be updated on MCC's website and all communication channels and ticket holders will be directly notified.

MCC is committed to the health and safety of its staff, artists, production crews, students and audience members. The theater has expanded its safety initiatives by installing a Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI) technology system, upgrading the HVAC system with MERV 14 & MERV 15 filters, placing standing HEPA filters throughout the building, as well doubling the facility deep cleaning schedule, and going contactless with digital ticket scanning and digital playbills, among other efforts.

Following Space Dogs, Here She Is, Boys, by Ana Nogueira (Empathitrax) and directed by Mike Donahue (MCC's Collective Rage), will premiere in April 2022. The season will conclude in May 2022 with soft by Donja R. Love (one in two) and directed by Whitney White (What to Send Up When It Goes Down). MCC will also present Uncensored, an MCC Youth Company Production, in Spring of 2022. Additional information for these productions will be announced at a later date.

