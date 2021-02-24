Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scott Adkins and Let's Make a Theatre Company Present World Premiere Of Audio Drama PARTY LINE

One day your phone rings and you hear strangers talking on the other end. They can't  hear you, but you can hear everything they are saying.

Feb. 24, 2021  

In a time of pandemic isolation, playwright Scott Adkins, missing the joy of overheard conversations, brings you a series of eight everyday phone calls. You will receive a different phone call each evening at 8pm. With your ticket, you will also receive an SASE to correspond with any of the people you heard on the phone call. Every audience member who writes will get a response from that character.

Pre-recorded calls, Party Line is pushed out to the audience via a robo-call platform at about 8pm local time. Audiences are encouraged to mute their phones when they receive the call to prevent the call from restarting which can be caused by loud noises (dog barking, doorbell, laughing).

Upon securing a ticket audience members will be asked to fill out a form providing their preferred phone number and mailing address. Adkins is joined by company members of Let's Make a Theatre Company , performers, and Gavin Price, sound designer.

Party Line will be performed over the course of eight nights from March 8th - March 15th, 2021. Tickets for calls and an SASE are available on a pay what you will basis $0

- $100. Tickets can be purchased via www.posttheatrical.org . If ticket buyers have questions, they can reach Post Theatrical at posttheatrical@gmail.com . Proceeds from ticket sales go toward paying our artists, robo-call technology, and production support provided by Real Time Interventions.


