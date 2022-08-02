Sarah Lunnie to Join The Public Theater as Senior Dramaturg

Sarah Lunnie will be joining The Public Theater staff as Senior Dramaturg. Sarah Lunnie is a dramaturg who works mainly on the creation and development of new plays.

Broadway: Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me (also New York Theatre Workshop, Clubbed Thumb); Lucas Hnath's Hillary and Clinton and A Doll's House, Part 2; Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons.

Off-Broadway: Out of Time (The Public); Anne Washburn's Shipwreck (The Public, Woolly Mammoth); Hnath's The Thin Place (Playwrights Horizons); and, with The Mad Ones, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie (Ars Nova) and Miles For Mary (Playwrights, the Bushwick Starr).

New York: The Antelope Party (Dutch Kills), The Essential Straight and Narrow (New Ohio), Samuel & Alasdair: A Personal History of the Robot War (New Ohio, the Brick), Washed Up on the Potomac (The Pool).

Regional: Human Error (Denver Center); Humana Festival premieres of Jeff Augustin's Where the Mountain Meets the Sea (featuring original music by The Bengsons), Hnath's The Christians and Death Tax, Mallery Avidon's O Guru Guru Guru, Mona Mansour's The Hour of Feeling, and Charles Mee's Under Construction, made with Siti Company.

Virtual: The Bengsons' Sovereignty Hymns (La Jolla Playhouse), Telephonic Literary Union's Human Resources (Woolly Mammoth, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis); and, as a producer, Christopher Chen's The Podcaster, Jessica Huang's Song of the Northwoods, Ngozi Anyanwu's Good Grief and Lucy Thurber's Transfers (Audible).

Sarah was previously an Associate Artistic Director of the Jungle Theater, the Literary Director of Playwrights Horizons, and the Literary Manager at Actors Theatre of Louisville. She studied theater and creative writing at Boston College.