Sarah Jones' AMERICA, WHO HURT YOU? Will Come to Under the Radar Festival
The production is currently running in Brooklyn at Theatre for a New Audience.
An encore presentation of Sarah Jones' new solo play, "America, Who Hurt You?," will run from January 6 through January 24 as part of the Under the Radar Festival. Presented by UTR, Foment Productions and Cinereach in partnership with The Public Theater, the production is produced by Jayson Jackson and is a production of National Black Theatre and Theatre for a New Audience.
The production is currently running in Brooklyn at Theatre for a New Audience, through October 4. Read the reviews here.
Inspired by Jones' Tony Award-winning podcast of the same name, "America, Who Hurt You?" explores 250 years of American history through Jones' performance of a sweeping cast of characters. The play also incorporates previously unshared details from Jones' personal life as it examines the country's history and the stories that have shaped it.
Directed by Obie Award winner Eric Ting, the production moves between comedy, personal storytelling and historical reflection. Jones portrays multiple characters who represent different parts of America's ongoing history and explores questions surrounding the country's past and who gets to tell its stories in the future.
The play was originally co-commissioned by Oxford University and National Black Theatre for the premiere of National Black Theatre's first performing arts center. Following a sold-out run in Brooklyn, "America, Who Hurt You?" is now coming to the United States as part of a national tour marking America's 250th anniversary.
Jones is known for her work as a solo performer, including her Tony Award-winning performance "Bridge & Tunnel." Her podcast "America, Who Hurt You?" serves as the inspiration for the new theatrical work.
"America, Who Hurt You?" is scheduled to run January 6 through January 24 at the Barbaralee Theater at The Public Theater, located at 425 Lafayette Street in New York City. The full performance schedule will be announced, with tickets going on sale soon.
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