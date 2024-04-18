Santino Fontana & More to Star in THE ROVER at Red Bull Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



RED BULL THEATER has revealed details for the next presentation of its 20th Anniversary Festival, The Rover by Aphra Behn, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch.

The cast will feature Amara James Aja (for Red Bull Theater: The White Devil; Macbeth, Love's Labor's Lost, Richard II, Hamlet - Old Globe); Isabel Arraiza (RBT: Antony & Cleopatra; The Merchant of Venice - TFANA, Julius Caesar - Public Theater/Delacorte), Francois Battiste (World Premiere of Sondheim’s Here We Are; A Raisin in the Sun, The Merchant of Venice, The Winter's Tale, The Good Negro [Obie Award, Lortel Award nomination] - Public Theater; Broke-ology, Epiphany - Lincoln Center Theater); Kelley Curran (for Red Bull: ‘Tis Pity She's a Whore - Actors Equity Joe A. Callaway Award, The Duchess of Malfi; TV: “The Gilded Age;” Broadway: Present Laughter; Off-Broadway: The Half-God of Rainfall - New York Theatre Workshop/American Repertory Theater; The Winter's Tale - Theatre for a New Audience; Angels in America - Signature Theatre; The Dingdong - Drama League nomination), Santino Fontana (RBT: Your Own Thing; Tootsie — Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama League nomination; Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella — Tony, Outer Critics Circle nominations; Sons of the Prophet —Lortel Award; Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama League Award nominations; The Importance of Being Earnest — Actors Equity/Clarence Derwent Award; Brighton Beach Memoirs — Drama Desk Award, most recently: I Can Get It for You Wholesale); Rebecca S'Manga Frank (Red Bull Theater: Coriolanus; At the Wedding - Lincoln Center Theater); Andy Grotelueschen (Broadway: The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Tootsie [Tony Award nomination], Cyrano de Bergerac; Assassins - Classic Stage Company; Twelfth Night, The Imaginary Invalid, Measure for Measure, Cymbeline, Into the Woods [Lortel Award nomination], Two Gentlemen of Verona, Pericles - Fiasco Theater); Lauren Karaman (Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play, Romeo and Juliet - Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival); Will Rogers (At The Wedding, When the Rain Stops Falling - Lincoln Center Theater; Golden Age, From Up Here - Manhattan Theatre Club; As You Like It - Public Theater; The Submission - MCC Theater; Unnatural Acts [Drama Desk nomination] - Classic Stage Company; 100 Saints You Should Know - Playwrights Horizons; columbinus - NY Theatre Workshop); and Jon Norman Schneider (Poor Yella Rednecks - Manhattan Theatre Club. The Coast Starlight, The Oldest Boy - Lincoln Center Theater; Catch as Catch Can - Playwrights Horizons; The Chinese Lady - Ma-Yi/Public Theater; Queens Boulevard (The Musical) - Signature Theatre; What If If Only, Henry VI, Awake and Sing!, A Play on War, Blind Mouth Singing – NAATCO; Durango - Public Theater/Long Wharf Theatre).

This three performance workshop at Sheen Center Shiner Theatre will take place April 26th at 7:30pm and April 27th at 2pm & 7:30pm. For tickets, and more information. visit https://www.redbulltheater.com/the-rover-2024

About The Rover

It's Spain, during carnival, and anything can and does happen. Two Spanish sisters don masks and take to the streets, one to reunite with her true love, the other to find a man and evade her fate at the nunnery. Enter a trio of English rakes looking for kicks, and we get raucous and raunchy Restoration comedy at its best. From the pen of the first professional female playwright comes a play that challenges 17th-century notions of marriage, while asking timeless questions of sexual politics. How far will women go, to follow their hearts' desire? And just how badly can men behave, before they have to put a ring on it?