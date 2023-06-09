SW!NG OUT to Return to The Joyce for Two Weeks This Summer

The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the first encore of The Joyce Theater Production of SW!NG OUT for an extended two-week engagement to open the momentous Summer 2023 season. Wrapping up a successful national tour following the production’s 2021 world premiere in Minneapolis, Caleb Teicher and their close-knit collaborators will play The Joyce Theater from June 20-July 2. Tickets, ranging in price from $11-$71, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater’s detailed health and safety protocols, please visit www.Joyce.org.

After a triumphant national tour, SW!NG OUT returns to the place where it all started to kick off a spectacular summer season of dance. Interdisciplinary artist Caleb Teicher and their brain trust of collaborators—Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh and Eyal Vilner—bring a wildly talented cast of dancers and musicians back home for the first return engagement of this Joyce Theater Production. Critically lauded in its world premiere run, SW!NG OUT celebrates the unbridled joy of Lindy Hop and the excitement of the artists’ distinct improvisational styles, generating a different show each night. Music by the Eyal Vilner Big Band complements the social dance experience with irresistible rhythms that will make you want to dance along. Welcoming audiences into the fold, each performance concludes with an on-stage jam session with the company.

The opening night performance of SW!NG OUT marks an extra special occasion, as The Joyce returns home for its annual gala on June 20. The evening begins with a champagne reception at 5:30pm, followed by in-demand dance artists—and familiar faces at The Joyce—Kyle Abraham and Ayodele Casel joining Teicher and their team for an unforgettable evening of dance. This year, the annual celebration will honor Joyce Board Chair Emerita Virginia A. Millhiser, presented by New York City Ballet’s Wendy Whelan and celebrate Executive Director Linda Shelton’s milestone 30th anniversary and her continuing steadfast leadership, presented by celebrated dancer Shelley Washington. Following the exuberant performances, guests will enjoy dinner and dancing at the nearby Chelsea Factory to celebrate an outstanding year of presenting U.S. and international dance in New York City and beyond. Individual tickets for the gala performance only begin at $150; individual gala tickets begin at $1,250. Tickets are available at www.Joyce.org/Gala.

* * *

ABOUT Caleb Teicher

Caleb Teicher is a New York City-based dancer and choreographer specializing in musically-driven dance traditions and interdisciplinary collaboration. Teicher began their career as a founding member of Michelle Dorrance’s critically-acclaimed tap dance company, Dorrance Dance, while also freelancing in contemporary dance (The Chase Brock Experience, The Bang Group), Lindy Hop (Syncopated City Dance Company), and musical theatre (West Side Story London and international tour). As a solo performer and collaborator, Teicher is known for choreographic collaborations with diverse musical talents: world champion beatboxer Chris Celiz, composer/pianist Conrad Tao, the National Symphony Orchestra, and indie rock legends Ben Folds and Regina Spektor. They are the recipient of a 2019 New York City Center Choreographic Fellowship, two Bessie Awards, a 2019 Harkness Promise Aware, the 2020 Gross Family Prize, and a 2019 NEFA National Dance Project Production Grant. Their work has been featured by The New York Times, NPR, Forbes, Vogue, Interview Magazine, the cover of Dance Magazine, and on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert alongside Regina Spektor. In 2015, Caleb shifted their creative focus towards Caleb Teicher & Company, a creative home for incubating new concert dance works from Teicher’s unique perspective. The company’s work has been commissioned and presented in collaboration with numerous arts organizations, including New York City Center, The Joyce Theater, Works & Process at the Guggenheim, Lincoln Center OutOfDoors, Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, The Yard, PS21, La MaMa, and American Tap Dance Foundation.

ABOUT The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation (“The Joyce,” Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for almost four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther’s clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn’s Invisible Dog Art Center, and outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K–12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce’s annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances – both digital and in-person – for audiences of over 150,000.

The Joyce Theater will present the first return engagement of Caleb Teicher’s SW!NG OUT from June 20-July 2. The performance schedule is as follows: Tue-Wed 7:30pm (except June 20); Thu-Fri 8pm; Sat 2pm & 8pm; Sun 2pm. Tickets, ranging in price from $11-$71, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater’s detailed health and safety protocols, please visit www.Joyce.org.