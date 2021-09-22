SWAN LAKE ROCK OPERA Will Begin Performances At Actors Temple Theatre Next Month

A dazzling new version of Tchaikovsky's legendary music is once again preparing to make a splash upon the New York Stage - on Thursday, October 14. SWAN LAKE ROCK OPERA, a sexy extravaganza about money, love and titles, featuring book and lyrics by Mirit Shem-Ur, music by Pyotr llyich Tchaikovsky, with additional music by Sharona Pick, is a provocative mashup of classical and modern music, and was slated to run at St. Luke's in April of 2020, but was postponed as the Covid-19 pandemic brought there theater industry and New York to a sudden halt.

Directed by Tsedi Sarfati, SWAN LAKE ROCK OPERA and will run every Thursday through December at Actors Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street. www.swanlakerockopera.com

"We are so excited to announce that the show will go on," said the show's music producer, Sharona Pick. "Our off-Broadway musical is opening after 19 months, and it feels like new Yorkers and tourists alike share my enthusiasm about theater coming back to life!"

The evening before his engagement ball, Crown Prince "Ziggy" Siegfried, is having a hot bachelor party at the Swan Lake Mansion, hosted by the notorious billionaire Von Rothbart. But while Ziggy's bon vivant noble friends enjoy themselves in the company of Von Rothbart's sexy mistresses, called swannies, Ziggy is quite depressed. And no wonder...enjoying his status as a popular royal playboy, the young prince is not too enthusiastic about giving up his glamorous lifestyle for the dreary institution of marriage.

With dozens of mega hits to her credit, most of them composed by her ex-husband, the iconic Israeli superstar, Svika Pick, Mirit Shem Ur is one of the most popular Israeli lyricists of all time. The musical Marylou, based mainly on the unbeatable power couple's mutual songs, had a long run at The National Theatre Habima, a tour in USA, several revivals, a television series, hundreds of Israeli school performances, and is one of the most successful original musicals in Israel. Mirit Shem Ur is also the author of seven novels, having made her first professional breakthrough at the age of 25, when she became a popular columnist in the major Israeli magazine Maariv.

Director Tsedi Sarfati started his career as a child actor at the national Israeli theatre and has performed at all of the leading theaters in Israel. At 30, he started to direct musical theatre and many shows and major events in Israel. He has directed the well-known original musical Bustan Sefaradi (Spanish Garden), written by the fifth president of Israel Mr. Itzhak Navon, that ran for over 2,300 times over almost 20 years at the national Israeli theatre, Habima. He has directed shows in Germany, South Africa and Russia and has directed many TV specials for leading singers in Israel. In 1999, Tsedi was the Director of the biggest international song contest - The Eurovision in Jerusalem. He has directed many international musicals, such as: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Irma La Douce, Hair, West Side Story, Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, The King and I, andAnnie. Most recently, he was one of the most popular judges on the reality show A Star is Born which runs on one of the most popular tv channels in Israel.

Sharona Pick is an Israeli composer and singer. Together with her sister Daniella, she's seen meteoric success with the duo's first mega hit, "This Song", which she composed. Over the years, Sharona has composed many hits for the duo, herself, and many other Israeli artists.

The cast of SWAN LAKE ROCK OPERA features Kenneth Remaklus, Madeline Lukomski, Jennifer Posie Morrison, John stillwaggon, Maya Murphy , Teddy Calvin, Cameron Cave, Emily Sharik, Chandler Corley-Essex, Caroline Mcfee, Lily Page, and Andrew Cuccaro

The production is produced by Barak Gilor and Moshe Noy from Noy Shows Productions and features sound design by Martin Sytems Audio, lighting design by Maarten Cornelis , choreography by Amit Zamir and costumes by Ella Kolesnik. Haim Faliba is the Associate Director.

Tickets are $59.50 and can be purchased online at www.swanlakerockopera.com . Group sales are available (for groups of 10 or more).

The running time for SWAN LAKE ROCK OPERA is a swift 90 minutes.