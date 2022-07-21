STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL to Return Off-Broadway This Fall

The award-winning, hit show Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical returns Off-Broadway this fall, transporting Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's (308 W. 46th Street) into satirized versions of Hawkins, Indiana and the Upside Down. Performances begin Monday, September 12th, with an official Opening Night set for Thursday, September 22nd. The 16-week limited engagement is set to run through Sunday, January 1st, 2023. Tickets, beginning at $39, are now available and can be purchased at StrangerSings.com.

This production reunites original creative team members Jonathan Hogue (Book, Music, & Lyrics), Nick Flatto (Director), Michael Kaish (Music Direction, Orchestrations, & Arrangements), and Ashley Marinelli (Choreographer). The Off-Broadway return will feature casting by Zachary Spiegel, CSA, and Visceral Entertainment joins the team as the production's General Manager. Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is produced by Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, Nick Flatto, and Jonathan Hogue.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy '80s glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite frumpy ginger, Barb Holland.

"After our smash-hit run last summer at The Players Theatre, we are proud to be bringing it back Off-Broadway in an all-new immersive in-the-round production. Stranger Sings! is truly a love letter to the sci-fi/horror genre, 1980s pop-culture, musical theatre, sketch comedy, and of course, 'Stranger Things'-of which the fourth season was the best yet!" said writer Jonathan Hogue.

"We have been thrilled by the enthusiastic response to this show from our passionate global fan base, and we are excited to share that this new production (along with our London and Melbourne productions) will include some updated jokes, new music, and some fun surprises for our fans. We can't wait to welcome back audiences to the hilarious world of Stranger Sings! this September," said director Nick Flatto.

Additional information for the Off-Broadway return, including complete casting and design team, will be announced shortly.

As previously announced, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is taking over the world - in addition to the Off-Broadway return, this fall will see all-new productions in London and Australia.

The London production will set the off-kilter world of Stranger Sings! within a maze of disused railway arches underneath Waterloo Station. Directed by Ellis Kerkhoven (Nightshade, Who Put Bella In The Wych Elm?), Stranger Sings! will play The Vaults (Launcelot Street, SE1 7AD), London's home for immersive theatre and alternative arts, for 15 weeks, October 5, 2022 - January 15, 2023. For more information on the London production, and to purchase tickets, please visit: StrangerSingsUK.com.

Turning the Down Under... Upside Down, Australia's Salty Theatre will feature an all-new production in Melbourne at the historic Meat Market (3 Blackwood Street). Directed by Ashley Taylor Tickell (Top Gun! The Musical), Stranger Sings! will play November 3-19, 2022, with additional Australian plans to be announced. For more information on the Australian production please visit: StrangerSingsAU.com.

Winner of seven 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards including 'Best New Musical', Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical had its world premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 13, 2018. The show subsequently received a smash hit Off-Broadway run at The Players Theatre in Summer 2021. The production released an Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording in Fall 2021, available on all major platforms.

For tickets and overall information, please visit StrangerSings.com or Playhouse46.org.