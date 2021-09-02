STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL Enters Final Weekend of Performances

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical leaves the Upside Down this weekend, concluding it's off-Broadway premiere this Sunday, September 5th at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St.). For tickets and more information, please visit www.StrangerSingsTheMusical.com.

"After going through our own version of The Upside Down, we are so proud to be bringing so much joy to the people of New York. To build this show in the way we have has been nothing short of a miracle and the response has been astounding. We can't wait to welcome more people to our version of Hawkins for years to come!" said director Nick Flatto and writer Jonathan Hogue.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, which originally played two sold-out concert runs at Feinstein's/54 Below, is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy 80's glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, indulgent pop culture references, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite frumpy ginger, Barb Holland.

The production is produced by Cue to Cue Productions, Golden Olive Productions, and Stranger Sings LLC.