STEALING MONA LISA Returns Off-Broadway

Feb. 01, 2023  

Fresh off a sold-out run at Theater for the New City, Stealing Mona Lisa - a New Musical is back Off Broadway for a one night performance designed to give theater goers and the industry one more chance to see the show based on the 1911 theft of that famous masterpiece.

In an evening courtesy of producer Eric Krebs, Stealing Mona Lisa is being presented Off Broadway at Theater 555, 555 W 42nd St. on Thurs. Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.

"We're grateful that Theater for the New City helped us bring Mona Lisa to life," said Claude Solnik, who wrote the book and lyrics. "And we're grateful to Eric Krebs and Theater 555 that the show is back."

Theaterscene.org called it a play that "captures the period's milieu, has an engaging plot and affectionately drawn characters, crafty lyrics, jaunty accomplished music, joyous." Theatrechitchat put it simply. "The cast is outstanding," according to Theatrechitchat. " This musical has the potential to go to Off Broadway. I hope it does."

Jack Ligenza directs this show with music by Gary Edwards and book and lyrics by Claude Solnik as history is made and remade.

Steven J. Harris plays Vincenzo, a painter who starts painting copies after the theft, Tori Jewell plays Mona Lisa, Sid Parker plays Leah and Josh Bernard-Kriegl portrays Homelle, the Louvre curator. Emily Cohen is Lepine, who leads the police effort to recover the painting, Emily Doran is Labrielle, a gallery owner, Molly Loveless is art dealer Alfreda, Teal French-Levine is Ruffina, an attorney, and Clark Mantilla is the prosecutor.

"It's a great story with a great cast of characters all based on real people about possibly the biggest art heist in history," Solnik said. "And we bring Mona Lisa to life very literally."

Ali Walensky is stage manager as well as in charge of lighting, keeping the show moving along. Tristan Cano is music director, playing piano for each performance, while Camila Grunberg and Katie Michelle Stahl did choreography and Everett Clark designed costumes. Katie Michelle Stahl also was intimacy coordinator.

"The show is set in France and Italy," Solnik added. "It's a story about art, history, crime and romance. And it's just a lot of fun."

The show is set in 1911. Fingerprinting has just been invented. Movies haven't. The Mona Lisa is missing. People are painting copies as the search continues. Who took the Mona Lisa? Where is she?

"It's not so easy to find her," Solnik continued. "We have fun searching and following people's lives. Let's just say they found the painting. But the who, what, when, where and how make for a great story."

Stealing Mona Lisa debuted at Theater for the New City to sold out houses and positive audience and reviewer reaction. People from all over the world saw and loved the show., including tourists on their way to Paris as well as New Yorkers and tourists in town briefly. Some returned twice to see Mona Lisa, bringing more family and friends.

"It's a fun show and a fun production," Solnik said. "The whole story is pretty amazing. We're happy we've got such a great reaction."

Stealing Mona Lisa, Thurs Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at Theater 555, 555 W. 42nd St. To request tickets, email stealingmonalisathemusical@gmail.com.

 



