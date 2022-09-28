Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOPHIE SUCKS FACE Heads To Soho Playhouse This November

This new musical about love, incest, the widowhood effect, and American-Israeli relations.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Sophie Zucker (Apple TV's "Dickinson," HBOMax, "Ladies Who Ranch"), brings her raucous solo musical Sophie Sucks Face to Soho Playhouse. This new musical about love, incest, the widowhood effect, and American-Israeli relations.

When Sophie accidentally hooks up with her cousin, she must decide to shun him or seduce him at the next family gathering. The one-woman show is a cross-section of Bo Burnham's "Inside," Phoebe Waller-Bridge's "Fleabag," and Stephen Sondheim's "Company", and also some of Sophie's own stand-up. BTW the original music is all bops - like how radio stations used to play "Grease."

"I wrote this musical after attending two family funerals within 8 weeks of each other - it was obviously very tragic, but there was something kind of amusing about seeing all the relatives I usually only see once every 15 years twice in two months. It's like - we had nothing else to catch up about! We'd gotten it all out of the way at the first funeral! That just inspired me to think about what could happen at a family funeral that could have unintended consequences if another family death were to happen in quick succession. I'm trying to write this quote so I don't give any of the plot away - is it working?"

Sophie Zucker is a comedian, living in Brooklyn. She recently starred as Abby on Seasons 1-3 of Apple TV's Dickinson. She was also a writer on the show. Sophie has performed original work at Joe's Pub, Union Hall, The Duplex, Littlefield, Brooklyn Comedy Collective, Second City, UCB, and The Bell House. Other favorite TV/Film credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; the Mindy Kaling feature Late Night, and Comedy Central's The Other Two. She performs monthly with her all-female comedy collective Ladies Who Ranch at Union Hall. Sophie grew up in New York and attended Hunter College High School, just like Lin Manuel-Miranda. She went on to graduate from Oberlin College with a BA in Religion and Creative Writing. She loves to hang out.

Tickets are on sale now here.


