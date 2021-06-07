SOMEWHERE I CAN SCREAM to Open Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre

Sex, drugs, and murder collide in SOMEWHERE I CAN SCREAM, a dramatic play about the investigation of the 1929 murder of Theora Hix, a medical student at a Midwestern university, and her three-year clandestine relationship with Dr. James Snook, Olympic gold medalist-turned-college professor, the prime suspect. Snook was convicted of first-degree murder and became the only U.S. Olympian to be executed in the electric chair, but he may have been acting in self-defense.

Covered by The New York Times, this was the crime of the century in its day-mere months before the Great Depression. Brutal interrogation techniques and evidence tampering during the investigation led to the revision of criminal investigation procedure. Witness the events and decide for yourself if justice was served.

SOMEWHERE I CAN SCREAM, written by Amy Drake and directed by Pierce Cassedy, will be performed weekends from July 8-25, 2021, at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal St., New York, New York 10012. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $52 on sale now at Ovationtix. https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1019864 Recommended for an adult audience.