SHAKESPEARE UNDER THE MOON to be Presented at the ATA in April

Shakespeare Under the Moon will be presented on the John Cullum stage of the ATA, curated & directed by James Jennings. April 17 - 21 Wednesday - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm.

William Shakespeare is 460 years young in April. Celebrate and commemorate his birth with a weeklong repertory of his most illustrious musings and memorable soliloquies.

The ATA one of the last of the original off-off Broadway Movement theatres has assembled a n ensemble of ten multi-generational and multi-ethnic tragedians who will deliver some of the Bard's most famous moments.

The acting ensemble features Amber Brookes, Jane Culley, Courtney Everette, Sam Hardy, Alan Hasnas, Karolina Larion, Monica Blaze Leavitt, Dustin Pazar, Jeremy Rafael, and Jake Smith.

The American Theatre of Actors is located at 314 W. 54th Street, NYC. Visit https://americantheatreofactors.org/ for tickets and further info.