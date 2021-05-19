Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Russell G. Jones & Laila Robins Join the Cast of Colt Coeur's GREY MATTERS

The show is set to livestream Saturday, May 22nd 8pm ET. (The performance will be available to stream through Wednesday, May 26th at 11:59pm ET.) 

May. 19, 2021  
Russell G. Jones (Ruined, "The Americans") & Laila Robins (The Apple Family Plays, "Homeland") have recently joined the cast of Grey Matters, Eden Marryshow's powerful family drama that explores race, class and identity in 1970s and 1980s Brooklyn. Rounding out the cast are: JaBen Early, Chantal Jean-Pierre, Cesa Pledger, and Logan Ricket. Norman Anthony Small is the Stage Manager, with Colt Coeur producing.

Based on real life events, the play chronicles the love, labor and pain of being in an interracial marriage in Brooklyn in the 1970 and 1980s. Jeannie is white and pregnant, Ed is black and the father, they love each other but... is love enough? Does grey matter?

The funds raised from this reading will go directly to the artists participating.

Click here for tickets (starting at $5) and additional information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grey-matters-a-new-play-by-eden-marryshow-dir-by-steve-h-broadnax-iii-tickets-152523071613


