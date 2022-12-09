Richard Thompson Brings ALL REQUESTS LIVE to Symphony Space

Richard Thompson: All Requests Live! comes to Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Symphony Space this month. Performances are on December 15, 16, and 17.

Named by Rolling Stone as one of the top 20 guitarists of all time, Richard Thompson was co-founder of the ground-breaking Fairport Convention, which virtually invented British folk rock in the 1960s.

In this rare concert experience, it's anyone's guess what Thompson will play. Songs will be picked from selections submitted by the audience, and unknown to all (including Thompson) until the moment they're presented to him onstage. A totally unique show each night.