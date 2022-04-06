Repertorio Español to Present World Premiere Adaptation of Isabel Allende's EVA LUNA

Repertorio Español, one of NYC's most renowned Latinx theatre companies, will premiere the stage adaptation of Eva Luna by Caridad Svich based on the celebrated novel of the Chilean-American writer Isabel Allende. The new production will be directed by the Colombian-American director Estefanía Fadul and will premiere on Friday, June 3rd, 2022, at 8 pm on the iconic (Gramercy Arts Theatre) stage. The cast includes Andrea Velasco, Pablo Andrade, Gonzalo Trigueros, Belange Rodríguez, Fernando Vieira, Jaime Puerta, and Zulema Clares.

Performed in Spanish with English subtitles.

ABOUT THE PLAY



Isabel Allende's novel is re-imagined for the stage by OBIE-winning playwright Caridad Svich. This play tells the coming-of-age story of EVA LUNA, a woman born into poverty who rises up through the world to find her voice as a storyteller and a reflector of history. Enchanting, comical, and sly, EVA LUNA follows the character's journey from childhood to adulthood, and along the way allows us to meet an array of characters that would change the course of Eva's life forever.

PREVIEWS:

Saturday, May 28, 2022 8:00 PM

Sunday, May 29, 2022 3:00 PM

Tuesday, June 2, 2022 7:00 PM

OPENING NIGHT:

Friday, June 3, 2022 8:00 PM

PERFORMANCES:

Saturday, June 4, 2022 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 5, 2022 3:00 PM

Friday, June 10, 2022 8:00 PM

Saturday, June 11, 2022 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 12, 2022 3:00 PM

More performances are to be announced through 2022.

Isabel Allende - AUTHOR



Born in Peru and raised in Chile, Isabel Allende whose works sometimes contain aspects of the genre magical realism, is known for novels such as The House of the Spirits (La casa de los espíritus) and City of the Beasts (La ciudad de las bestias). Allende has been called "the world's most widely read Spanish-language author." In 2004, Allende was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and in 2010, she received Chile's National Literature Prize. President Barack Obama awarded her the 2014 Presidential Medal of Freedom. Her books have been translated into more than twenty-seven languages and have become bestsellers across four continents. Isabel Allende currently resides in California.

Caridad Svich - PLAYWRIGHT



As a playwright, songwriter, editor, and translator living between many cultures, including inherited ones, the idea of departure has always been not only an actual or metaphorical basis for writing her work, but also an idea made manifest through the enactment of writing, its performance, and her living of it. Born in the US of Cuban- Argentine-Spanish-Croatian parents, she has felt in a strange kind of exile even while growing up as an "American." This sense of dislocation extends to the fact that as a child and adolescent, she lived in several states: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, North Carolina, Utah, New York, and California, not to mention many cross-country road trips in between. The nomadic strain was thus instilled in her and has become an inevitable part of her writing vision. Explorations of wanderlust, dispossession, biculturalism, bilingualism, construction of identity, and the many different emotional terrains that can be inhabited onstage form the basis of her plays and other writing projects. Visions of migration (both physical and spiritual) dominate the plays, which have become, in turn, documents of internal diasporas.

ESTEFANÍA FADUL - DIRECTOR

Estefanía Fadul (she/her/ella) is a Brooklyn-based Colombian-American director and producer. She is thrilled to return to Repertorio Español, where she last directed El Laurel de Apolo by Pedro Calderón de la Barca and así van los fantasmas de méxico by Matthew Paul Olmos. Recent projects include The Garbologists by Lindsay Joelle (Philadelphia Theater Company, co-world premiere), Carla's Quince created with The Voting Project (Drama League Award nomination), Kamloopa by Kim Senklip Harvey (WAM), Zoom Intervention by Noelle Viñas (Weston Playhouse, NYTimes Critics Pick), The Same Day by Stefan Ivanov (Sfumato Theatre, Bulgaria, world premiere), C. Quintana's Azul (Southern Rep, world premiere) and Scissoring (INTAR, world premiere), and Preston Max Allen and Jessica Kahkoska's musical Agent 355 (Chautauqua). Estefanía has developed new work off-Broadway and regionally at The Public Theater, Playwrights' Realm, NYTW, Audible, Goodspeed Musicals, Repertorio Español, Long Wharf, Juilliard, and more. She is the inaugural recipient of New York Stage and Film's Pfaelzer Award, and an alumna of the Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellowship, Drama League Directors Project, O'Neill/NNPN National Directors Fellowship, Foeller Fellowship at Williamstown, Van Lier Fellowship at Repertorio Español, and the Advocacy and Leadership Institutes of the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures. Estefanía is a member of the Leadership Circle of the Center for Performance and Civic Practice, the Drama League Directors' Council, New Georges Jam, Latinx Theatre Commons advisory committee, Lincoln Center Directors Lab, and SDC. B.A. Vassar College. www.estefaniafadul.com.

GENERAL INFORMATION



By phone: 1-212.225.9999 | Online: repertorio.nyc

In-person: 138 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016

(Between Lexington and Third Avenues. Subway: # 6 to 23rd Street, W or R to 28th Street)

Monday-Tuesday 8:00 am-5 pm | Wednesday - Friday 8 am-8 pm | Saturday 10 am-8 pm | Sunday 10 am-5:00 pm

ABOUT REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL



Repertorio Español was founded in 1968 by Artistic Director René Buch and Producer Gilberto Zaldívar and has become one of the most successful Off-Broadway theatres. The Company was founded with the mission of producing the finest Spanish-language theatre from Latin America and Spain as well as plays written by Latinx artists. The Company presents a rotating repertory of 13 different plays, musicals, and dance concerts with over 300 performances every year. Its productions are seen by over 50,000 people annually at its home, the historic Gramercy Arts Theatre, and on tour. Every year, approximately 20,000 students are introduced to the heritage of Spanish language theatre through its education program, ¡DIGNIDAD!