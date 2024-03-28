Repertorio Español Improves 27th Street Theater With Accessibility And Quality Of Life Upgrades

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Repertorio Español has announced the completion of a series of building improvements that have made its theater at 138 E 27th Street a more comfortable and accessible place for all New Yorkers to experience high-quality performances of Spanish and Latin American drama.

The newly improved performance space now includes an updated theatrical lighting system, enhanced IT and communications systems, and accessibility improvements such as new motion-activated LED lights for the aisles of the 120-seat theater.

“We are incredibly proud of the work that Denham Wolf Real Estate Services and Repertorio have done to complete the renovations of our beloved venue. With fresh carpets, plush seats, and a warm lobby, the new Repertorio will surely enhance our audience's experience, both now and for future generations,” said Rafael Sánchez, Executive Artistic Director at Repertorio Español. “Working with the Denham Wolf team has been extremely positive for our organization since they managed the project with continued communication and great advice. We invite everyone to join us and enjoy the improvements in any of our productions!"

Repertorio engaged Denham Wolf Real Estate Services (Denham Wolf), a leading real estate advisor to nonprofits, to help them manage the facilities improvement project and administer its grants from public sector funding sources like the Department of Cultural Affairs and the New York State Council for the Arts. Denham Wolf helped the theater maintain the project's schedule and budget, oversaw the procurement of general contractor permits and the administration of public sector funding, and managed the design and construction of the facility upgrades. The upgrades were completed during the theater's regularly scheduled winter break, ensuring no performances were missed, and the improved theater features brand new carpeting and seats retrofitted with translator bars for non-Spanish speaking audiences.

“Our project management team worked closely with our partners at Repertorio Español to ensure that its project funding was administered correctly and that the design and construction of the theater took place on time and on budget, which allowed the theater to make its improvements without missing any regularly scheduled shows,” said Paul Wolf, President, CEO, and Managing Principal at Denham Wolf. “We are proud to help Repertorio Español update its theater so it can continue to be a beacon of the New York City performing arts community.”