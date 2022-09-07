Repertorio Español Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring the New York Premiere of MALAS MAÑAS & More

Repertorio Espanol has announced its 55th 2022-2023 Season. This season includes two exciting new productions in addition to nine more that remain part of the rotating repertory. Together they reflect the company's dedication to presenting the best of Latinx theater. Thanks to the support of The Miranda Family, the company will continue to host its annual VOCES LATINX National Playwriting Competition. In addition, the education program ¡DIGNIDAD! is projected to serve over 18,000 students this year.



Rafael Sánchez, Repertorio's Executive Artistic Director shared that "Repertorio has always been about producing the best Latinx theater in the United States. We aim to produce new plays that add to this repertory of intelligent, relevant, and entertaining works that appeal to different audiences through diverse styles. This year, the new plays deal with the human foibles that are both Latinx and universal. They intellectually portray individuals who face challenges and sometimes, despite themselves, succeed in achieving happiness. It is with such great pride that Repertorio can present works by playwrights whose works and talents are unparalleled and to whom attention must be paid."



ABOUT "LA GOLONDRINA" (The Swallow)



Ms. Amelia, a meticulous and well-respected singing coach, receives Ramon, a young man who wants to improve his vocal technique so he can sing a tribute at his recently deceased mother's memorial. The chosen song, "La Golondrina", has a special meaning for him and, apparently, also for Amelia, who despite her initial reticence, agrees to give him a lesson. As the afternoon progresses, the two characters unravel the details of their past, deeply marked by a terrorist attack in a bar.



ABOUT "MALAS MAÑAS" (Bad Manners)

A 37-year-old ex-convict is released after serving a long sentence for a crime he committed in self-defense. Once he is paroled, he decides to reconnect with his father confronting the difficulties of adapting and re-integrating back into society by starting with his own family.



ABOUT "EVA Luna"

Isabel Allende's novel is re-imagined for the stage by OBIE-winning playwright Caridad Svich. This play tells the coming-of-age story of EVA Luna, a woman born into poverty who rises up through the world to find her voice as a storyteller and a reflector of history. Enchanting, comical, and sly, EVA Luna follows the character's journey from childhood to adulthood and along the way allows us to meet an array of characters that would change the course of Eva's life forever.



TICKETS AND GENERAL INFORMATION

By phone: 1-212.225.9999 | Online: repertorio.nyc

In person: 138 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016

(Between Lexington and Third Avenues. Subway: # 6, N or R to 27th Street)



ABOUT REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL

Repertorio Español was founded in 1968 by Artistic Director René Buch and Producer Gilberto Zaldívar and has become one of the most successful Off-Broadway theatres. The Company was founded with the mission of producing the finest Spanish-language theatre from Latin America and Spain as well as plays written by Latinx artists. The Company presents a rotating repertory of plays, musicals, and dance concerts every year. Its productions are seen by over 34,000 people annually at its home, the historic Gramercy Arts Theatre, and on tour. Every year, approximately 18,000 students are introduced to the heritage of Spanish language theatre through its education program, ¡DIGNIDAD!

