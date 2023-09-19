Repertorio Español Adds Three New Productions to Repertorio On-Demand Streaming Platform

Discover the latest Spanish Golden Age plays directed by young Latinx directors

Sep. 19, 2023

Repertorio Español has added three new productions directed by young directors from The Van Lier Young Latinx Director's Fellowship, Sponsored By The New York Community Trust. The Van Lier Directing Fellows - Ana Luz Zambrana, Kathleen Capdesuñer, and James Bruenger-Arreguin directed three Spanish Golden Age (17th Century) plays written by women playwrights - LA TRAICIÓN EN LA AMISTAD, LOS EMPEÑOS DE UNA CASA, and PRIMERO SUEÑO which premiered at the iconic theater earlier this year.
Repertorio On-Demand is a platform that offers audiences an array of works for online streaming, reaching people across cultural and physical boundaries worldwide. The initiative opened three years ago during the pandemic, bringing Repertorio's most beloved productions to the screens of their audiences.

All productions are presented in Spanish with English Subtitles and are available on the Company's website repertorio.nyc.
ABOUT THE NEW YORK COMMUNITY TRUST

The New York Community Trust is dedicated to meeting the changing needs of children, youth, and families; aid in community development; improve the environment; promote health; assist people with special needs; and support education, arts, and human justice.

GENERAL INFORMATION
By phone: 1-212.225.9999 | Online: Click Here




