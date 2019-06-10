Reality Curve Theater to Present Emily Rickards REBORNING

The Vancouver, BC based theater company Reality Curve & New York's Soho Playhouse today announced that they will co-produce a strictly limited engagement of Zayd Dohrn's REBORNING, an unsettling dark comedy that explores love, loss, trauma and the power of creation through the lens of the unusual art of reborning. REBORNING features CW star Emily Bett Rickards (Arrow, Brooklyn), Paul Piaskowski (Unspeakable, The Twilight Zone), and Lori Triolo (Riverdale, The 4400) who also directs. It begins previews on Friday, July 5th and runs through Saturday, August 3rd at the SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam Street. The official opening night is set for Friday, July 12th. The production is produced by Paul Piaskowski, Darren Lee Cole, and Rebecca McNeil and presented by Playbook Hub with support from Vancouver Film School, The Canada Council for the Arts and Shimon.



Kelly is a Reborning artist, she creates lifelike dolls. These dolls are often based on real babies - sometimes for collectors, other times for mothers dealing with the loss of their infants. Kelly lives with her boyfriend Daizy who is a sculptor of a different variety. Things take a dramatic turn for them both when new client Emily commissions baby dollEva. The dark comedy that ensues takes an unsettling look at love, loss, trauma, and the power of creation.



This production marks the ten-year anniversary of the play's original debut in New York City at The Public Theater's Summer Play Festival in 2009.



Emily Bett Rickards is a Canadian actress best known for her seven seasons as Felicity Smoak on CW's smash hit Arrow, as well as its spin-off The Flash. She recently appeared in the Oscar nominated Brooklyn, and has been nominated for multiple Leo Awards, Teen Choice Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards.



Paul Piaskowski is an actor and producer originally from Warsaw, Poland, raised in Melbourne, Australia, now calling Vancouver, Canada home. Theatre credits include Reality Curve Theatre's "Asymmetry", "Bug", and "The Pillowman". Recent Film/TV work includes the CBC/Sundance TV limited-series "Unspeakable", and Jordan Peele's reboot of "The Twilight Zone". Paul is a co-founder of Reality Curve Theatre and has served as the Artistic Director since the company's inception.



Playwright Zayd Dohrn was born and raised in New York City and earned his MFA from NYU and was a Lila Acheson Wallace Fellow at Juilliard. His plays include The Profane(Playwrights Horizons), Outside People (Vineyard Theatre/Naked Angels), Want (Steppenwolf First Look), Sick (Berkshire Theatre Festival), and Reborning (The Public/SPF). He is currently writing a feature film for Netflix and has TV shows in development at Showtime, BBC America, and NBC/Universal. He has previously developed at HBO, Sundance TV, and Fox 21 Television.



Lori Triolo is an actor and director currently based in Los Angeles. Originally from New York, Lori began the study of acting with Sanford Meisner at the Neighbourhood Playhouse. A veteran of both stage and screen, she has received Leo Award and Jessie Award nominations.



REBORNING features set design by Peter Triolo, sound design by Matthias Falvai, music supervision by Heather Smith, and art design by Jo-Marie Triolo. The Production Stage Manager is Jessica Keenan.



Originally established in 2011, Reality Curve Theatre was incorporated as a not-for-profit theatre company in 2014. Displaying both consistent growth and the ability to remain nimble with a small working board and strategic advisors, the company has employed and collaborated with some of Canada's most respected established artists, as well as exciting up-and-coming talent, and continues to build on the successes of each season.



Through the production of modern, relevant, and financially accessible theatre, Reality Curve's mission is to foster a positive perception and a new appreciation for the medium, with particular focus on attracting non-theatre goers and younger audiences.



Performances of REBORNING are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00PM; Sundays at 7:00PM and there is a 2PM matinee on Saturday, July 27. There are 27 performances in total.



Tickets are $44 and available for purchase online at: www.reborningoffbroadway.com





