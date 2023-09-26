Ravman Productions Presents A Staged Reading of VENUS IN FUR By David Ives

The staged reading, directed by Kim T. Sharp, will be followed by a talkback with the audience and refreshments.

Sep. 26, 2023

Ravman Productions Presents A Staged Reading of VENUS IN FUR By David Ives

On October 1st and 2nd, 2023, Ravman Productions will make its debut with a staged reading of the play Venus in Fur by David Ives at Theater Lab.

Thomas, a playwright and director, has spent the day hopelessly auditioning actresses to play the lead role in his adaptation of the 1870 sadomasochistic novel, Venus in Fur. Just as he's about to leave, in walks Vanda, a brash, spirited actress Ready to Play. The two engage in a psychosexual match equal to the storm building outside. Roles switch back and forth and the struggle for domination, both as people and characters becomes blurred. As the power structure intensifies the audience is left to wonder who will end up on top.

Ravman Productions is a theater and film company founded and directed by Francesca Ravera (Constellations, Blackbird, Two Rooms, The way we get by, North of Providence, The Nina Variations) and Lenny Grossman (War Stories, Blackbird).

The staged reading, directed by Kim T. Sharp, will be followed by a talkback with the audience and refreshments.

October 1st at 2pm and October 2nd at 7pm at Theaterlab (357 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018). Tickets are $10.




