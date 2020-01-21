Rave Theater Festival Now Open For Submissions

Davenport Theatrical Enterprises has announced Rave Theater Festival - the new theater festival that launched last summer, playing to packed houses and rave reviews - will return with an expanded production schedule. The festival will take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020 at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, between 6th Avenue and Varick Street in Manhattan).

Productions that previously submitted to the 2020 New York Musical Festival, which announced earlier this month that it was closing, will have their admission fee waived.

For its sophomore year, Rave Theater Festival will again select a diverse roster of plays, musicals, multimedia, and cross-disciplinary projects, as well as family shows, which is growing to roughly 30 different productions this summer.

The festival is helmed by founder Ken Davenport, the Tony Award-winning Broadway producer. Valerie Novakoff serves as producing artistic director, and Britt Lafield as managing director.

Davenport comments, "I founded Rave last year because I noticed a disappointing trend of theater festivals disappearing from the New York City landscape. And now, with the sad news of the closing of the New York Musical Festival, it felt more important than ever to make sure we came back for year two. To be honest, last year I learned that producing a theater festival is more challenging than producing a Broadway show! But it has never been more important to have a platform for new work and new artists from all different wonderful walks of life to be seen."

Submissions for Rave Theater Festival are now open through March 1, with an Early Bird deadline (with discounted submission fee) of February 2. Interested parties can apply at RaveTheaterFestival.com/submit.

More information is at RaveTheaterFestival.com.





